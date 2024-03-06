Das Weiße-Westen-Ranking der Champions League: Neuer zieht mit Rekordhalter gleich

Ter Stegen kann zu Kahn aufschließen
Beim 3:0 gegen Lazio Rom blieb Manuel Neuer ohne Gegentor - und das bereits zum 57. Mal in der Champions League. Damit zieht der Keeper des FC Bayern mit Spitzenreiter Iker Casillas gleich. Getty Images, imago images (2)
24-mal ohne Gegentor in 58 Champions-League-Spielen imago images / Focus Images
24-mal ohne Gegentor in 76 Champions-League-Spielen imago/MIS
27-mal ohne Gegentor in 65 Champions-League-Spielen imago images
28-mal ohne Gegentor in 75 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Just Pictures
30-mal ohne Gegentor in 76 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Revierfoto
32-mal ohne Gegentor in 81 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Giuseppe Maffia
33-mal ohne Gegentor in 103 Champions-League-Spielen imago images
34-mal ohne Gegentor in 81 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Marca
35-mal ohne Gegentor in 72 Champions-League-Spielen imago images
45-mal ohne Gegentor in 106 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst
47-mal ohne Gegentor in 111 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst
50-mal ohne Gegentor in 98 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst
52-mal ohne Gegentor in 124 Champions-League-Spielen imago/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
57-mal ohne Gegentor in 136 Champions-League-Spielen Getty Images
57-mal ohne Gegentor in 177 Champions-League-Spielen imago/Marca
