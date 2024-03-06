Ter Stegen kann zu Kahn aufschließen

Das Weiße-Westen-Ranking der Champions League: Neuer zieht mit Rekordhalter gleich

Beim 3:0 gegen Lazio Rom blieb Manuel Neuer ohne Gegentor - und das bereits zum 57. Mal in der Champions League. Damit zieht der Keeper des FC Bayern mit Spitzenreiter Iker Casillas gleich. Getty Images, imago images (2)

Alisson

Platz 14: Alisson

24-mal ohne Gegentor in 58 Champions-League-Spielen imago images / Focus Images

Pepe Reina

Platz 14: Pepe Reina

24-mal ohne Gegentor in 76 Champions-League-Spielen imago/MIS

Santiago Canizares

Platz 13: Santiago Canizares

27-mal ohne Gegentor in 65 Champions-League-Spielen imago images

Thibaut Courtois

Platz 12: Thibaut Courtois

28-mal ohne Gegentor in 75 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Just Pictures

Ederson

Platz 11: Ederson

30-mal ohne Gegentor in 76 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Revierfoto

Marc-André ter Stegen

Platz 10: Marc-André ter Stegen

32-mal ohne Gegentor in 81 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Giuseppe Maffia

Oliver Kahn

Platz 9: Oliver Kahn

33-mal ohne Gegentor in 103 Champions-League-Spielen imago images

Jan Oblak

Platz 8: Jan Oblak

34-mal ohne Gegentor in 81 Champions-League-Spielen IMAGO/Marca

Dida

Platz 7: Dida

35-mal ohne Gegentor in 72 Champions-League-Spielen imago images

Victor Valdes

Platz 6: Victor Valdes

45-mal ohne Gegentor in 106 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst

Petr Cech

Platz 5: Petr Cech

47-mal ohne Gegentor in 111 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst

Edwin van der Sar

Platz 4: Edwin van der Sar

50-mal ohne Gegentor in 98 Champions-League-Spielen imago sportfotodienst

Gianluigi Buffon

Platz 3: Gianluigi Buffon

52-mal ohne Gegentor in 124 Champions-League-Spielen imago/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Manuel Neuer

Platz 1: Manuel Neuer

57-mal ohne Gegentor in 136 Champions-League-Spielen Getty Images

Iker Casillas

Platz 1: Iker Casillas

57-mal ohne Gegentor in 177 Champions-League-Spielen imago/Marca

