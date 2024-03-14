Grazer on tour

Sturms Europacup-Fighter 2023/24

Champions-League-Qualifikation, Europa League und Conference League. 11 Europacupspiele hat Sturm Graz vor dem Rückspiel im Conference-League-Achtelfinale gegen OSC Lille schon absolviert. Auf 26 Spieler hat Trainer Christian Ilzer bislang gesetzt. GEPA pictures/collage

Jakob Jantscher

1 Spiel/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Hans Oberlaender

Aleksandar Borkovic

1 Spiel/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Hans Oberlaender

Leon Grgic

1 Spiel/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Seedy Jatta

3 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Mohammed Fuseini

3 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Vitezslav Jaros

3 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA/Hans Oberlaender

Amady Camara

3 Spiele/1 Tor GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Mika Biereth

3 Spiele/2 Tore GEPA pictures/Armin Rauthner

Bryan Teixeira

5 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Wolfgang Grebien

Javi Serrano

5 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Amadou Dante

6 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Wolfgang Grebien

David Schnegg

6 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Avni Retkoceri

Max Johnston

6 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Armin Rauthner

Dimitri Lavalee

7 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Kjell Scherpen

8 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Wolfgang Grebien

Manprit Sarkaria

9 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Armin Rauthner

Gregory Wüthrich

9 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Tomi Horvat

10 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Armin Rauthner

Stefan Hierländer

10 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Hans Oberlaender

Jusuf Gazibegovic

10 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Alexander Prass

10 Spiele/1 Tor GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Otar Kiteishvili

10 Spiele/1 Tor GEPA pictures/Hans Oberlaender

David Affengruber

11 Spiele/0 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Szymon Wlodarczyk

11 Spiele/1 Tor GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

11 Spiele/2 Tore GEPA pictures/Pro Shots/Toin Damen

William Böving

11 Spiele/3 Tore GEPA pictures/Chris Bauer