Keine Punkte in Italien

Die Sturm-Noten zur Niederlage in Bergamo

Die durchschnittliche Leistung der Sturm-Spieler bei der 0:1-Niederlage in Bergamo schlägt sich auch in den kicker-Noten nieder. GEPA pictures

T: Kjell Scherpen

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: David Affengruber

kicker-Note: 2,5 IMAGO/LaPresse

LIV: Gregory Wüthrich

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LV: David Schnegg

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RM: William Böving

kicker-Note: 4,0 IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

RDM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LDM: Dimitri Lavalee

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Alexander Prass

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Manprit Sarkaria

kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Szymon Wlodarczyk

kicker-Note: 3,5 IMAGO/Sportimage

Eingewechselt (59.): Tomi Horvat

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (59.): Bryan Teixeira

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

