Erfolgreicher Abschluss der EM-Qualifikation

Die Österreich-Noten zum Sieg in Estland

Eine zentrale Achse mit Zweiern führte Österreichs soliden Auftritt in Estland an. GEPA pictures

T: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Stefan Posch

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Philipp Lienhart

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: David Alaba

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LV: Maximilian Wöber

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RDM: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Xaver Schlager

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

OM: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LM: Marcel Sabitzer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Michael Gregoritsch

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Marko Arnautovic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures