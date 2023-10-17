Wechsel brachten Schwung

Die Österreich-Noten zum Sieg in Aserbaidschan

Die Österreich-Noten zum Sieg in Aserbaidschan

Österreichs Nationalteam löst mit einem Arbeitssieg in Baku das Ticket zur EURO 2024 in Deutschland. Die überschaubare Leistung gegen Aserbaidschan spiegelt sich auch in den Noten wider, am Ende zählt aber nur das Ergebnis - und die dritte EM-Teilnahme in Folge. GEPA pictures

T: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Philipp Lienhart

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

IV: Maximilian Wöber

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Alexander Prass

kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures

RDM: Florian Grillitsch

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LDM: Xaver Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

OM: Romano Schmid

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Florian Kainz

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Sasa Kalajdzic

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Marcel Sabitzer

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Patrick Wimmer

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures