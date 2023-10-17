Die Österreich-Noten zum Sieg in Aserbaidschan

Österreichs Nationalteam löst mit einem Arbeitssieg in Baku das Ticket zur EURO 2024 in Deutschland. Die überschaubare Leistung gegen Aserbaidschan spiegelt sich auch in den Noten wider, am Ende zählt aber nur das Ergebnis - und die dritte EM-Teilnahme in Folge. GEPA pictures