Abfuhr an der Anfield Road

Die LASK-Noten zur Auswärtsniederlage in Liverpool

Bei der 0:4-Niederlage in Liverpool wusste kein LASK-Akteur nachhaltig zu überzeugen. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Philipp Ziereis

kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Andres Andrade

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Maksym Talovierov

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Filip Stojkovic

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

RZM: Sascha Horvath

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LZM: Ivan Ljubic

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LM: George Bello

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

ZOM: Robert Zulj

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Marin Ljubicic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Moses Usor

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

Die Joker

Elias Havel (61.), Ibrahim Mustapha (61.), Rene Renner (61.), Florian Flecker (61.), Moussa Koné (74.) - allesamt ohne Note GEPA pictures

