Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 32. Spieltags

Zum Abschluss von Meister- und Qualifikationsgruppe der österreichischen Bundesliga wussten vor allem die Offensivreihen zu überzeugen. FC Red Bull Salzburg, GEPA pictures

T: Nicolas Schmid (Blau-Weiß Linz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Simon Piesinger (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

DM: Ervin Omic (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RZM: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,5 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LZM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Sekou Koita (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

ST: Dominik Fitz (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 APA