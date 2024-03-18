Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 23. Spieltags

Salzburg-Goalgetter Fernando als einziger Spieler im Einserbereich führt die Elf des ersten Spieltags des Finaldurchgangs an. GEPA pictures

T: Domenik Schierl (Austria Lustenau)

kicker-Note: 2,0

RIV: Felix Bacher (WSG Tirol)

kicker-Note: 2,5

ZIV: Leopold Querfeld (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,0

LIV: Andrés Andrade (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5

DM: Mads Bidstrup (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0

RM: William Böving (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0

RZM: Dominik Fitz (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0

LZM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5

LM: Isak Jansson (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,5

ST: Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0

ST: Fernando (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,5