Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 20. Spieltags

Eine besonders offensiv ausgerichtete Formation ergibt unsere Elf des Tages der 20. Runde. GEPA pictures, FC Red Bull Salzburg

T: Niklas Hedl (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Niklas Geyrhofer (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Dominik Baumgartner (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: Nicolas Wimmer (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

DM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RZM: Matthias Seidl (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LZM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LM: Marco Grüll (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Fernando (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

ST: Aaron Sky Schwarz (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures