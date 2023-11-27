Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 15. Spieltags

Ohne Topnoten, präsentiert sich die Elf der 15. Runde als Sammelsurium aus sieben Teams. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Felix Bacher (WSG Tirol)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Scott Kennedy (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

DM: Ousmane Diakité (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RZM: Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LZM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

OM: Robert Zulj (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Florian Jaritz (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures