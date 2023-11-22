Baumgartner überragt: Die Noten zum österreichischen Heimsieg gegen Deutschland

Nagelsmann-Elf enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie
Sieben Monate vor der EM hat Österreich gegen Gastgeber Deutschland einen beeindruckenden Auftritt hingelegt. Alle kicker-Noten zum 2:0-Sieg in Wien. imago images (3)
Maximilian Wöber (69. Minute; im Bild), Sasa Kalajdzic (81.), Romano Schmid (81.), Maximilian Entrup (90.), Kevin Danso (90.), Matthias Seidl (90.) - allesamt ohne Note Getty Images
Thomas Müller (46. Minute; im Bild) kicker-Note 5,0, Benjamin Henrichs (53.) kicker-Note 4,0, Florian Wirtz (61.) kicker-Note 4,0, Joshua Kimmich (61.) kicker-Note 4,0, Robert Andrich (61.) 4,0, Marvin Ducksch (77.) ohne Note Getty Images
kicker-Note 3,0; hatte keine Mühen mit der Partie und zog seine Linie konsequent durch. Die Rote Karte für Sané war alternativlos, Gelb für Mwene angemessen (49.). IMAGO/Beautiful Sports