Nagelsmann-Elf enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie

Baumgartner überragt: Die Noten zum österreichischen Heimsieg gegen Deutschland

Christoph Baumgartner, Leroy Sané, Marko Arnautovic und Nicolas Seiwald (v.l.)

Österreich zeigt sich stark gegen Deutschand

Sieben Monate vor der EM hat Österreich gegen Gastgeber Deutschland einen beeindruckenden Auftritt hingelegt. Alle kicker-Noten zum 2:0-Sieg in Wien. imago images (3)

Alexander Schlager

ÖSTERREICH - Tor: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note 3,0 Getty Images

Stefan Posch (hier mit Alexander Schlager)

Abwehr rechts: Stefan Posch

kicker-Note 3,0 Getty Images

Philipp Lienhart (Mi.)

Abwehr zentral: Philipp Lienhart

kicker-Note 2,5 Getty Images

David Alaba

Abwehr zentral: David Alaba

kicker-Note 2,0 Getty Images

Phillipp Mwene (Mi.)

Abwehr links: Phillipp Mwene

kicker-Note 3,0 Getty Images

Nicolas Seiwald (re.)

Mittelfeld zentral defensiv: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note 3,0 Getty Images

Xaver Schlager

Mittelfeld zentral defensiv: Xaver Schlager

kicker-Note 2,0 Getty Images

Konrad Laimer (hier mit Florian Wirtz)

Mittelfeld rechts offensiv: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note 3,0 Getty Images

Christoph Baumgartner

Mittelfeld zentral offensiv: Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note 1,5 Getty Images

Marcel Sabitzer

Mittelfeld links offensiv: Marcel Sabitzer

kicker-Note 2,0 Getty Images

Michael Gregoritsch

Angriff: Michael Gregoritsch

kicker-Note 2,0 Getty Images

Maximilian Wöber

Die Joker

Maximilian Wöber (69. Minute; im Bild), Sasa Kalajdzic (81.), Romano Schmid (81.), Maximilian Entrup (90.), Kevin Danso (90.), Matthias Seidl (90.) - allesamt ohne Note Getty Images

Kevin Trapp

DEUTSCHLAND - Tor: Kevin Trapp

kicker-Note 2,5 Getty Images

Jonathan Tah

Abwehr rechts: Jonathan Tah

kicker-Note 5,0 Getty Images

Mats Hummels

Abwehr zentral: Mats Hummels

kicker-Note 5,0 Getty Images

Antonio Rüdiger (hier gegen Konrad Laimer)

Abwehr links: Antonio Rüdiger

kicker-Note 4,5 Getty Images

Ilkay Gündogan

Mittelfeld zentral defensiv: Ilkay Gündogan

kicker-Note 5,0 Getty Images

Leon Goretzka

Mittelfeld zentral defensiv: Leon Goretzka

kicker-Note 4,5 Getty Images

Julian Brandt

Mittelfeld rechts: Julian Brandt

kicker-Note 5,5 Getty Images

Leroy Sané

Mittelfeld zentral: Leroy Sané

kicker-Note 6,0 Getty Images

Serge Gnabry

Mittelfeld zentral: Serge Gnabry

kicker-Note 5,5 Getty Images

Kai Havertz

Mittelfeld links: Kai Havertz

kicker-Note 4,5 Getty Images

Niclas Füllkrug

Angriff: Niclas Füllkrug

kicker-Note 5,0 IMAGO/Nico Herbertz

Thomas Müller

Die Joker

Thomas Müller (46. Minute; im Bild) kicker-Note 5,0, Benjamin Henrichs (53.) kicker-Note 4,0, Florian Wirtz (61.) kicker-Note 4,0, Joshua Kimmich (61.) kicker-Note 4,0, Robert Andrich (61.) 4,0, Marvin Ducksch (77.) ohne Note Getty Images

Slavko Vincic

Schiedsrichter Slavko Vincic

kicker-Note 3,0; hatte keine Mühen mit der Partie und zog seine Linie konsequent durch. Die Rote Karte für Sané war alternativlos, Gelb für Mwene angemessen (49.). IMAGO/Beautiful Sports