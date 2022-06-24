kicker.tv

"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN 24.06.2022

"Weil er alles richtig macht": Löw und Co. über "Jahrhunderttalent" Götze

2:00Mario Götze und Weggefährten sprechen in der Doku "Being Mario Götze" über sein Potenzial und den Druck der Medien.

kicker.tv Trainerstimme 3:20

Ein "glücklicher" Breitenreiter möchte den "maximalen Erfolg"
"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN 2:00

"Weil er alles richtig macht": Löw und Co. über "Jahrhunderttalent" Götze
kicker.tv Stimme 5:21

Schlüsselerlebnis Barcelona: Hinteregger erklärt sein Karriereende
Testspiel - Highlights 5:06 BSV SW Rehden 0:2 1. FC Magdeburg

Ito eröffnet: Magdeburg gewinnt Test gegen Rehden
kicker.tv Hintergrund 2:08

Europäischer Spitzenwert: Nkunku "macht das Besondere"
kicker.tv Hintergrund 0:59

Alario gegen die Torflaute? "El Pipa" im SGE-Visier
Freundschaftsspiel - Highlights 6:24 Karlsruher SC 2:2 SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Freundschaftsspiel - Highlights

Doppelpack Cueto inklusive Traumtor: KSC und Wiesbaden im Testspiel
kicker.tv Stimmen 2:49

"Warum Schalke?": Polter über Telefonat mit Schröder

kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:19

Luka Jovic: Ist er Fiorentinas Ass im Ärmel?
kicker & DAZN - die Story 4:38

Der Weg des Sebastien Haller: Früher "unförmig", jetzt "Ballermann"
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:38

El Apache wird Trainer: Tevez übernimmt bei Rosario
kicker.tv 0:10

Im Video: Arsenal-Neuzugang Turner verweigert Autogramm auf Spurs-Trikot
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 2:07

Klose über seine neue Aufgabe, Ziele und das "Wir-Gefühl"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:10

Rüdiger: "Real Madrid und sonst nichts"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:00

Rüdiger erklärt: Darum wurde es Real Madrid
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:42

Mario Götze: Darum will ihn die Eintracht

kicker.tv Hintergrund 4:03

"Nationalmannschaft über Verein": Maier, Förster und Helmer über ihre EM-Titel
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:23

Deutschland dominiert Italien: Die Zahlen zum 5:2-Erfolg
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:29

Flick lobt Neuer: "Absolute Weltklasse - auch mit Ball"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:28

Flick nach positivem "Stresstest": "Stellschrauben drehen im September"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:58

Neuer vor Italien-Spiel: "Das wäre ein Super-Abschluss"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 2:54

Flick: "Ich hätte schon gedacht, dass wir weiter sind"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:46

Flick: "Ich will keine Ausreden suchen"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:47

Flick: "Das eine oder andere zugelassen, was nicht sein darf"

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:44

Unter 30 Metern ist langweilig: Die 3. Liga Saison-Top-10 mit Distanztoren en masse
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:57 VfL Osnabrück 1:5 1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg lässt Osnabrücks Hoffnung auf Platz vier platzen
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:09 FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin 3:4 SV Meppen

Sieben-Tore-Spektakel: Viktoria verabschiedet sich furios aus Liga drei
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:31 SC Freiburg II 1:1 1. FC Saarbrücken

Erstes Drittligator im letzten Profi-Spiel: Flum krönt seinen Abschied
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:22 1860 München 6:3 Borussia Dortmund II

6:3-Spektakel in Giesing: 1860 qualifiziert sich für DFB-Pokal
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:42 SC Verl 1:1 MSV Duisburg

Trotz Traum-Konter vom MSV: Verl feiert Klassenerhalt
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:44 Eintracht Braunschweig 0:1 FC Viktoria Köln

Niederlage egal: Braunschweigs Aufstiegsfeier am letzten Spieltag
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:40 FSV Zwickau 7:0 Würzburger Kickers

Wilde Schlussphase: Zwickau feiert Schützenfest gegen Würzburg

Brandenburgliga 5:57

Aufstieg perfekt: Bechmann schießt Frankfurt/Oder in die Oberliga
Aufstiegsrelegation Kreisliga C 9:05

Sieben-Tore-Spektakel: Doppeltes Comeback von Darmstadt II
Sachsenliga Highlights 7:06

Meisterfeier in Freital: Wessely schießt SC zum Sieg gegen Pirna-Copitz
Aufstiegsrelegation Regionalliga Südwest 6:21 Eintracht Stadtallendorf 0:5 Eintracht Trier

Gnadenlose Eintracht: Trier schießt Stadtallendorf in der Relegation ab
Oberliga Niederrhein - Abstiegsrunde 7:24

Abstiegskrimi am Niederrhein: Distanztor sichert FSV Duisburg Klassenerhalt
A-Junioren-Hessenpokal 5:31

Pokalsieg nach 30 Minuten: OFC U 19 nach Verletzungsschock Pokalsieger
Aktion Ehrenamt - "Club 100" 2:15

Neuendorf: "Hier versammelt sich das Ehrenamt par excellence"
Hamburger Landespokal - Frauen 7:28

Fallrückzieher ebnet Pokalsieg: HSV-Frauen holen das Double

Stimme der Bundestrainerin 0:42

Zu wenig Frauen im Amt: Voss-Tecklenburg wünscht sich mehr Trainerinnen
Relegation Frauen, 2. Bundesliga - Highlights 5:47

Hamburger Relegationsdrama 2.0: Turbine Potsdam schießt sich in Liga 2
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

Englands Trainerin Wiegman vor Heimturnier: "Ja, der Druck ist da"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:35

"Diverse Partys gefeiert": Finalerfahrene Schult brennt aufs Pokalendspiel
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:06

Top10 - Saison 2021/22
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 1:37

Top5 - Woche 22
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:04 TSG Hoffenheim 3:3 SC Sand

TSG Hoffenheim - SC Sand (Highlights)
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:51 VfL Wolfsburg 7:1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Highlights)

NBA-Draft - Stimme 0:37

"Ein unbezahlbarer Moment": Magic picken Banchero an erster Stelle
"Steph ist der GOAT" 1:49

San Francisco steht Kopf bei Warriors-Parade
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 2:12

Harte Dunks und freche Pässe: Die Top-10-Aktionen zwischen Alba und Bayern
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 0:42

Finals-MVP: Johannes Thiemann
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:33 Bayern München 81:96 Alba Berlin

Im Video: Entfesselte Berliner holen Meistertitel in München
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:52 Alba Berlin 60:90 Bayern München

Bayern watscht Alba ab und erzwingt Spiel 4
kicker.tv Stimme 0:42

Brown: "Ich habe noch viel zu lernen"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 0:54

Kerr: "Wir hatten einfach eine großartige Gruppe"

European League of Football - Highlights 7:40 Raiders Tirol 28:16 Berlin Thunder

Raiders holen ersten Sieg gegen Berlin Thunder
European League of Football - Highlights 10:33 Vienna Vikings 42:13 Stuttgart Surge

Die Serien halten: Vikings schlagen auch die Surge klar
European League of Football 6:35 Leipzig Kings 0:14 Hamburg Sea Devils

Defense der Hamburg Sea Devils dominiert bei den Leipzig Kings
European League of Football - Highlights 8:17 Barcelona Dragons 34:32 Cologne Centurions

Trickspielzug überrascht Centurions: Barcelona bringt Köln erste Niederlage bei
European League of Football - Highlights 9:47 Hamburg Sea Devils 21:24 Barcelona Dragons

Sea Devils kassieren knappe Niederlage gegen Barcelona
European League of Football - Highlights 8:14 Stuttgart Surge 25:28 Panthers Wroclaw

Zwei Panthers-Touchdowns drehen Partie: Stuttgart verliert erneut
European League of Football - Highlights 8:22 Leipzig Kings 17:28 Rhein Fire

92-Meter-Touchdown: Williams erläuft Rhein-Fire-Sieg gegen Leipzig
European League of Football - Highlights 9:10 Vienna Vikings 30:10 Frankfurt Galaxy

Herausragende Leistung gegen Frankfurt: Vikings mit perfektem Saisonstart

kicker.tv Stimme 1:52

"Überragend": Sturm und Avalanche nach 3:1-Serienführung kurz vor Stanley-Cup-Gewinn
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:52

Tampa Bay meldet sich zurück: Das war Spiel 3
kicker.tv Stimme 0:49

Bednar feiert nach 7:0 “nahezu perfektes Spiel”
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:01

Lightning-Coach Cooper: "Das richtige Team hat gewonnen"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:31

Sturm hoffnungsvoll vor Stanley-Cup-Finale: "Dass der Name auf den Cup kommt"
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:26 Finnland 4:3 Kanada

Drama pur im Schlussviertel: Finnland nach Verlängerung mit dem vierten WM-Titel
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 1:56

Söderholm: Lob für sein Team, Tadel für die Schiedsrichter
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:26 Deutschland 3:4 Schweiz

Trotz Traumtor: DEB-Team unterliegt der Schweiz - und ist dennoch Zweiter

Biathlon, Weltcup in Kontiolahti 3:16

Herrmann holt auf: Deutsche Staffel wird Vierter
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

"Gscheide Gaudi ghabt": Dreßen ist zurück auf der Skipiste

kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:38

Jicha vor Barça: "Egal, ob wir nur noch acht Feldspieler haben"
"7Meter" - Das Handballmagazin 8:33

Sellin zeigt den perfekten Kempa-Pass, Green seine "Traum-7"
"7-Meter" - Die Handballsendung 10:50

Mitspieler anhand von Emojis erkennen? Klimpke und Weissgerber im Duell
"7Meter" - Die Handball-Sendung 14:09

Weltmeister Bitter legt seine Kniffe im Videostudium offen
"7Meter" - Die Handballsendung 12:13

Heymanns Top-3-Ligamomente, Wiedes "Traum-7", Lippenlesen "Karnevalsedition"
"DHBspotlight" 0:46

Gislasons "surreale" EM: "Das war völlig irre"
"DHBspotlight" 0:26

Kehrmann über Kempa: "Nicht nur im Beachhandball ein taktisches Mittel"
DHBspotlight 1:12

Gensheimer: "Es ist das Worst-Case-Szenario"

An Sternen mangelt es wohl nicht 2:02

Die besten 5-Sterne-Skiller in FIFA 22
Patch 1.17 0:30

Gran Turismo 7 Update steht auf PS4 und PS5 bereit
kicker eSport Talk Highlights 5:45

Toxische Spieler: FIFA und eFootball im Vergleich
So setzt du die Gegner unter Druck 2:58

LoL: So geht der Split Push
Niederlande neuerdings im 3-5-2 6:25

FIFA 22: Mit frischer Oranje-Power zum WM-Titel?
Im VR-Modus aufs Podest 2:35

F1 22: Mit Lance Stroll in VR durch Kanada
Mit Echtgeld-Einsatz zum Erfolg? 5:39

Pay to Win in eFootball 2022? "GP-Spieler sind besser"
Neue Spielzeit 0:53

Saison 7 von Rocket League - Gameplay-Trailer

kicker.tv Stimme 0:30

Kerber trotz Niederlage: "Habe es genossen"
Tennis - Highlights 0:59

Kerber scheitert in Bad Homburg an Cornet
Tennis, WTA 1:01

Highlights: Lisicki verpasst Halbfinale
Tennis, ATP 1:00

Highlights: Altmaier scheitert auf Mallorca
Tennis - Highlights 1:11

Kurzer Prozess mit Bronzetti: Kerber rast ins Viertelfinale
kicker.tv Stimme 0:30

Lisicki: "Fühle mich mehr wie die alte Sabine"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

Fitzpatrick: "Es ist eine Underdog-Mentalität"
Tennis - Highlights 1:30

Berrettini schafft Titelverteidigung in London