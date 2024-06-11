So luxuriös residiert Österreichs Nationalteam bei der EM in Berlin

Fünf-Sterne-Residenz öffnet dem ÖFB-Team seine Pforten
EM oder Luxusurlaub? Das österreichische Nationalteam darf sich während der anstehenden Endrunde über beides freuen. Denn im Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Hellmann wird es der Elf von Ralf Rangnick an nichts fehlen. Der kicker hat eine Fotoauswahl von der Fünf-Sterne-Residenz. GCH Hotel Group (Collage)
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group
GCH Hotel Group