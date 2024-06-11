Fünf-Sterne-Residenz öffnet dem ÖFB-Team seine Pforten

So luxuriös residiert Österreichs Nationalteam bei der EM in Berlin

So luxuriös residiert Österreichs Nationalteam bei der EM in Berlin

EM oder Luxusurlaub? Das österreichische Nationalteam darf sich während der anstehenden Endrunde über beides freuen. Denn im Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Hellmann wird es der Elf von Ralf Rangnick an nichts fehlen. Der kicker hat eine Fotoauswahl von der Fünf-Sterne-Residenz. GCH Hotel Group (Collage)

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group

GCH Hotel Group