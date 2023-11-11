Premier League

Nur Live-Spiele
ManUnited
ManUnited
in 7 Min.
Luton
Luton
15:46 Uhr
Im Vergleich zur CL-Niederlage in Dänemarks Hauptstadt rücken Lindelöf und Reguilon für Evans und Wan-Bissaka in die Mannschaft.
Wolves
Wolves
2
:
1
Tottenham
Tottenham
90'
Lange geführt, zu wenig investiert, spät geschockt: Nach dem personellen Aderlass am vergangenen Wochenende kassiert Tottenham den nächsten Rückschlag und verliert in der Nachspielzeit noch in Wolverhampton. ManCity kann die Tabellenführung morgen ausbauen.
Abpfiff
90' +9
Rayan Ait Nouri Gelbe Karte (Wolves)
Ait Nouri
90' +9
Joao Gomes Gelbe Karte (Wolves)
Joao Gomes
90' +7
Mario Lemina 2:1 Tor für Wolves
Lemina
Der Wahnsinn, Wolverhampton dreht das Spiel in der Nachspielzeit! Lemina steht nach einem Steckpass schräg vor Vicario und überwindet ihn mit einem Flachschuss ins lange Eck.
90' +6
Matt Doherty Gelbe Karte (Wolves)
Doherty
90' +5
Craig Dawson Gelbe Karte (Wolves)
C. Dawson
Arsenal
Arsenal
in 7 Min.
Burnley
Burnley
15:26 Uhr
Die Gunners waren unter der Woche in der Champions League gefordert. Nach dem 2:0-Sieg gegen Sevilla wechselt Mikel Arteta nur einmal: Zinchenko beginnt anstelle von White (angeschlagen).
Wolves
Wolves
1
:
1
Tottenham
Tottenham
90' +1
Pablo Sarabia 1:1 Tor für Wolves
Sarabia
Ausgleich - und was für ein Tor! Sarabia kontrolliert Cunhas scharfe Flanke mit dem rechten Fuß stark und drückt mit dem stärkeren Linken links im Strafraum sofort ab. Der Ball schlägt unhaltbar im kurzen Eck ein.
ManUnited
ManUnited
in 7 Min.
Luton
Luton
15:22 Uhr
Bei Manchester United stimmt es im Moment hinten und vorne nicht. Gegen Luton Town haben die Red Devils vor heimischer Kulisse die Möglichkeit, sich zumindest ein kleines bisschen von der bitteren 3:4-Niederlage in Kopenhagen zu rehabilitieren.
Wolves
Wolves
0
:
1
Tottenham
Tottenham
89'
Rodrigo Bentancur Gelbe Karte (Tottenham)
Bentancur
88'
Jetzt zwei Abschlüsse für Tottenham, nachdem sich Bentancur fein durchgesetzt hat. Sons Versuch wird geblockt, Lo Celsos Kracher von Sa über die Querlatte gelenkt.
87'
Tommy Doyle
Rayan Ait Nouri
Spielerwechsel (Wolves)
Doyle kommt für Ait Nouri
87'
Pablo Sarabia
Joao Gomes
Spielerwechsel (Wolves)
Sarabia kommt für Joao Gomes
85'
Kalajdzic mit der Chance! Eine hohe Flanke köpft er aus aussichtsreicher Position am Ende zu weit vorbei.
Arsenal
Arsenal
in 7 Min.
Burnley
Burnley
15:15 Uhr
Der FC Arsenal will den Anschluss an die Tabellenspitze in der Premier League halten. Dafür ist ein Sieg gegen Aufsteiger Burnley nötig. Los geht es im Emirates um 16 Uhr.
Wolves
Wolves
0
:
1
Tottenham
Tottenham
76'
Giovani Lo Celso
Yves Bissouma
Spielerwechsel (Tottenham)
Lo Celso kommt für Bissouma
Auch Postecoglou wechselt.
75'
Bryan
Brennan Johnson
Spielerwechsel (Tottenham)
Bryan kommt für Johnson
73'
Sasa Kalajdzic
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Spielerwechsel (Wolves)
Kalajdzic kommt für Bellegarde
O'Neil bringt für die Schlussphase Sturmhüne Kalajdzic.
67'
Matt Doherty
Nelson Semedo
Spielerwechsel (Wolves)
Doherty kommt für Nelson Semedo
63'
Rodrigo Bentancur
Pape Sarr
Spielerwechsel (Tottenham)
Bentancur kommt für P. Sarr
55'
Nach einem Eckball flippert der Ball Hwang vor die Füße, der nicht im Abseits steht. Mit dem ersten Kontakt setzt er seinen Schrägschuss jedoch am kurzen Eck vorbei. Den muss er eigentlich aufs Tor bringen.
Anpfiff 2. Hälfte
Halbzeitpfiff
45' +4
Yves Bissouma Gelbe Karte (Tottenham)
Bissouma
45'
Emerson Royal Gelbe Karte (Tottenham)
Emerson Royal
33'
Ausgleichschance: Lemina wird rechts im Strafraum von Cunha eingesetzt und visiert das lange Eck an. Vicario ist zur Stelle.
3'
Brennan Johnson 0:1 Tor für Tottenham
Johnson
Blitzstart der Spurs! Sarr verlagert nach rechts, wo Kulusevski den hinterlaufenden Porro einsetzt. Dessen scharfen Querpass drückt im Fünfer Johnson über die Linie.
Anpfiff

Tabelle

Platz Verein Spiele Diff. Pkt.
1 Manchester City ManCity 11 20 27
2 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham 12 9 26
3 FC Liverpool Liverpool 11 14 24
4 FC Arsenal Arsenal 11 14 24
5 Aston Villa Villa 11 10 22
6 Newcastle United Newcastle 11 16 20
7 Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton 11 4 18
8 Manchester United ManUnited 11 -4 18
9 FC Brentford Brentford 11 5 16
10 FC Chelsea Chelsea 11 5 15
11 Crystal Palace Palace 11 -3 15
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves 12 -4 15
13 West Ham United West Ham 11 -2 14
14 Nottingham Forest Nottingham 11 -3 13
15 FC Fulham Fulham 11 -8 12
16 FC Everton Everton 11 -4 11
17 Luton Town Luton 11 -11 6
18 AFC Bournemouth Bournemouth 11 -18 6
19 FC Burnley Burnley 11 -19 4
20 Sheffield United Sheffield U. 11 -21 4
Tabelle 12. Spieltag

