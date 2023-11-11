|Platz
|Verein
|Spiele
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|—
|1
|ManCity
|11
|20
|27
|—
|2
|Tottenham
|12
|9
|26
|—
|3
|Liverpool
|11
|14
|24
|—
|4
|Arsenal
|11
|14
|24
|—
|5
|Villa
|11
|10
|22
|—
|6
|Newcastle
|11
|16
|20
|—
|7
|Brighton
|11
|4
|18
|—
|8
|ManUnited
|11
|-4
|18
|—
|9
|Brentford
|11
|5
|16
|—
|10
|Chelsea
|11
|5
|15
|—
|11
|Palace
|11
|-3
|15
|12
|Wolves
|12
|-4
|15
|13
|West Ham
|11
|-2
|14
|14
|Nottingham
|11
|-3
|13
|—
|15
|Fulham
|11
|-8
|12
|—
|16
|Everton
|11
|-4
|11
|—
|17
|Luton
|11
|-11
|6
|—
|18
|Bournemouth
|11
|-18
|6
|—
|19
|Burnley
|11
|-19
|4
|—
|20
|Sheffield U.
|11
|-21
|4