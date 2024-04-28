Nicht nur Prass überzeugt: Die Noten zum Spitzenspiel zwischen Salzburg und Sturm

Punkteteilung in der Mozartstadt
Sturms Mittelfeldmann Alexander Prass avancierte mit seinem Doppelpack gegen Red Bull Salzburg zum Spieler des Spiels. Die kicker-Noten zum 2:2-Unentschieden im Überblick. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 4,0 Klaus Huber - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 3,5 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 3,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 4,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 4,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 3,0 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg
Sekou Koita (46., kicker-Note: 3,0), Daouda Guindo (66.), Dorgeles Nene (66.), Roko Simic (87., alle ohne Note) Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
Seedy Jatta (59., kicker-Note: 3,5), Stefan Hierländer (69.) Amady Camara (70.), Max Johnston (80.), Niklas Geyrhofer (80., alle ohne Note) GEPA pictures