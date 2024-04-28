Punkteteilung in der Mozartstadt

Nicht nur Prass überzeugt: Die Noten zum Spitzenspiel zwischen Salzburg und Sturm

Sturms Mittelfeldmann Alexander Prass avancierte mit seinem Doppelpack gegen Red Bull Salzburg zum Spieler des Spiels. Die kicker-Noten zum 2:2-Unentschieden im Überblick. GEPA pictures

T: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

RV: Flavius Daniliuc

kicker-Note: 4,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

IV: Oumar Solet

kicker-Note: 4,0 Klaus Huber - FC Red Bull Salzburg

IV: Samson Baidoo

kicker-Note: 3,5 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LV: Aleksa Terzic

kicker-Note: 3,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RDM: Mads Bidstrup

kicker-Note: 4,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LDM: Mamady Diambou

kicker-Note: 4,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RM: Luka Sucic

kicker-Note: 3,0 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LM: Oscar Gloukh

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Petar Ratkov

kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Karim Konaté

kicker-Note: 3,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

Salzburgs Joker

Sekou Koita (46., kicker-Note: 3,0), Daouda Guindo (66.), Dorgeles Nene (66.), Roko Simic (87., alle ohne Note) Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

T: Vitezslav Jaros

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

IV: David Affengruber

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Gregory Wüthrich

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LV: Dimitri Lavalee

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

ZDM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Tomi Horvat

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Alexander Prass

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ZOM: Otar Kiteishvili

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Mika Biereth

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: William Böving

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

Sturms Joker

Seedy Jatta (59., kicker-Note: 3,5), Stefan Hierländer (69.) Amady Camara (70.), Max Johnston (80.), Niklas Geyrhofer (80., alle ohne Note) GEPA pictures