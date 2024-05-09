Champions League

19:26 - 40. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Calabria
Milan

19:49 - 46. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Florenzi
für Calabria
Milan

19:53 - 49. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Newcastle)
Schär
Newcastle

20:05 - 61. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Pulisic
für Samu Chukwueze
Milan

20:05 - 61. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Reijnders
für Pobega
Milan

20:07 - 63. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Wilson
für J. Murphy
Newcastle

20:07 - 63. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Almiron
für Gordon
Newcastle

20:16 - 72. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Anderson
für Tonali
Newcastle

20:16 - 72. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Musah
für Loftus-Cheek
Milan

20:25 - 81. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Sportiello
für Maignan
Milan

20:26 - 82. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Musah
Milan

20:27 - 83. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Giroud
Milan

20:33 - 89. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Krunic
Milan

20:35 - 90. + 1 Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Barnes
für Isak
Newcastle

MIL

NEW

Christian Pulisic &amp; Co.
 Schluss! Newcastle United nimmt beim ersten Champions-League-Auftritt seit knapp 20 Jahren ein schmeichelhaftes Remis aus Mailand mit. Die Rossoneri war über die gesamte Spielzeit die bessere Mannschaft, ließ aber viele Hochkaräter liegen.
Abpfiff
90' +6
Newcastle United
Kurz vor Schluss aus dem Nichts die erste Chance für die Magpies! Milan ist weit aufgerückt, sodass Newcastle kontern kann. Am Ende zieht Longstaff in zentraler Position ab und zwingt Sportiello zu einer Parade.
90' +4
Trippier ist auf der Außenbahn mit einem klasse Tackling zur Stelle und stoppt den pfeilschnellen Musah.
90' +2
Reijnders' Versuch aus rund 20 Metern fliegt einen knappen Meter drüber.
90' +1
Fünf Minuten gibt es obendrauf.
90' +1
Harvey Barnes
Alexander Isak
Spielerwechsel (Newcastle)
Barnes kommt für Isak
89'
Pope greift bei Girouds zentralem Schuss zu.
89'
Rade Krunic Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Krunic
89'
Ein Konter der Engländer verpufft, weil Longstaff an Tomori hängen bleibt.
87'
Die nächste Angriffswelle läuft rechts über Florenzi, Pulisic und Rafael Leao. Doch erneut kriegt ein Gäste-Verteidiger ein Fuß dazwischen.
86'
Der letzte Pass kommt bei den Hausherren nicht an.
85'
Milan belagert den Sechzehner der Magpies.
83'
Olivier Giroud Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Giroud
Giroud sieht Gelb wegen Meckerns.
83'
Musah lässt Burn rechts einfach stehen, seine flache Hereingabe findet aber keinen Abnehmer.
82'
Yunus Musah Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Musah
81'
Marco Sportiello
Mike Maignan
Spielerwechsel (Milan)
Sportiello kommt für Maignan
Für den Schlussmann geht es nicht weiter: Sportiello ersetzt ihn in der Schlussphase.
80'
Milan-Keeper Maignan hat sich wohl weh getan.
79'
Newcastle steht jetzt sehr tief. Kriegen die Gäste das schmeichelhafte 0:0 über die Zeit?
77'
Abschlüsse von Pulisic und Theo werden geblockt. Die Magpies sind hier klar unterlegen, werfen sich aber in jeden Ball.
76'
Mailand hat den Druck jetzt wieder erhöht. Nach Girouds Fallrückzieher klärt Almiron im letzten Moment vor Theo.
74'
Mal wieder eine gute Chance für die Hausherren! Florenzi bringt aus dem rechten Halbfeld eine butterweiche Flanke auf Rafael Leao, der aus vollem Lauf knapp über den Kasten köpft.
72'
Elliot Anderson
Sandro Tonali
Spielerwechsel (Newcastle)
Anderson kommt für Tonali
72'
Yunus Musah
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Spielerwechsel (Milan)
Musah kommt für Loftus-Cheek
71'
Das sieht nicht gut aus: Loftus-Cheek muss behandelt werden und kann wohl nicht weitermachen.
71'
Theos Schuss aus der Distanz wird geblockt.
70'
Loftus-Cheek setzt sich rechts bis zur Grundlinie durch und flankt dann in die Arme von Pope.
67'
Die Magpies lassen den Ball im Moment durch die eigenen Reihen laufen, Milan zieht sich ein wenig zurück.
66'
Die Offensivbemühen der Rossoneri sind nicht mehr so zielstrebig. Immer wieder machen Ungenauigkeiten die Vorstöße zunichte.
64'
Reijnders dringt in zentraler Position in den Strafraum ein, schließt dann jedoch zu zentral ab, sodass Pope wenig Probleme hat.
64'
Knapp 20 Minuten sind in Hälfte zwei gespielt. Die Partie ist nicht mehr so einseitig wie noch vor dem Pausenpfiff.
63'
Miguel Almiron
Anthony Gordon
Spielerwechsel (Newcastle)
Almiron kommt für Gordon
63'
Erste Aktion von Pulisic: Der Ex-Londoner schlägt auf der rechten Seite einen Haken und setzt zur Flanke an, die Hereingabe segelt allerdings über den Sechzehner hinweg.
63'
Callum Wilson
Jacob Murphy
Spielerwechsel (Newcastle)
Wilson kommt für J. Murphy
61'
Tonali kommt im Strafraum der Hausherren relativ frei an die Kugel, stand aber im Abseits.
61'
Tijjani Reijnders
Tommaso Pobega
Spielerwechsel (Milan)
Reijnders kommt für Pobega
61'
Christian Pulisic
Samu Chukwueze
Spielerwechsel (Milan)
Pulisic kommt für Samu Chukwueze
59'
Die Offensivbemühungen der Magpies sind weiterhin harmlos. Das liegt aber auch daran, dass die Defensive der Rossoneri sehr konzentriert agiert.
58'
Burn köpft Kunics Freistoßflanke aus der Gefahrenzone.
56'
Chukwueze geht rechts ins Dribbling gegen Tonali und holt in guter Position einen Freistoß heraus.
55'
Maignan macht sich bei Murphys Hereingabe lang und klärt die Kugel per Faustabwehr aus der Gefahrenzone.
52'
Florenzi hat vor dem Sechzehner Platz und probiert es alleine. Die falsche Entscheidung: Sein schwacher Schuss rollt am rechten Pfosten vorbei.
50'
Die ersten Minuten in Hälfte zwei sind umkämpft.
49'
Fabian Schär Gelbe Karte (Newcastle)
Schär
Schär geht ungestüm in den Luftzweikampf und sieht dafür die Gelbe Karte.
46'
Alessandro Florenzi
Davide Calabria
Spielerwechsel (Milan)
Florenzi kommt für Calabria
Der verwarnet Calabria bleibt in der Kabine, dafür spielt jetzt Florenzi.
Anpfiff 2. Hälfte
45'
Stefano Pioli
Newcastle nimmt ein schmeichelhaftes 0:0 in die Pause! Milan war im gesamten ersten Durchgang die bessere Mannschaft und hatte zahlreiche dicke Chancen in Führung zu gehen. Nur die Tore fehlen bisher. Bei den Magpies muss sich nach dem Seitenwechsel etwas tun, wenn sie hier Punkte mitnehmen wollen.
45' +1
Chukwueze dringt rechts in den Sechzehner ein, wird aber gestoppt.
Halbzeitpfiff
43'
Erneut fliegt ein ungenauer Pass bei Newcastle ins Seitenaus.
41'
41 Minuten hat es bis zum ersten Torschuss der Magpies gedauert: Murphy zieht aus der zweiten Reihe einfach mal ab, verzieht aber um einige Meter.
40'
Davide Calabria Gelbe Karte (Milan)
Calabria
Calabria sieht Gelb wegen Meckerns.
39'
Die Zuordnung bei den Gästen passt weiterhin nicht, immer wieder haben die Mailänder viel Platz und keine Probleme, das Mittelfeld einfach zu überbrücken.
37'
Milan lässt Chance um Chance liegen! Nach eigener Flanke von rechts kriegt Chukuwueze den Ball von Rafael Leao zurück und köpft aus spitzem Winkel drüber.
35'
Das muss eigentlich die Führung für die Rossoneri sein! Rafael Leao dringt in den Strafraum ein und lässt dort im engen Dribbling mehrere Gegenspieler stehen. In nahezu perfekter Abschlussposition probiert es der Portugiese mit der Hacke - und verstolpert den Ball. Die Kugel landet im Rückraum bei Pobega, dessen Schuss auf der Linie noch geklärt wird.
32'
Olivier Giroud
Nach der Aktion rollt der Mailänder Konter! Theo hat auf der linken Seite viel Platz und flankt an den kurzen Pfosten auf den eingelaufenen Giroud. Der Torjäger setzt den Ball ans Außennetz.
32'
Longstaff geht im gegnerischen Sechzehner zu Boden und fordert Strafstoß, der Pfiff bleibt aber aus. Das Einsteigen von Rafael Leao hat nicht gereicht.
30'
Newcastle hat die Druckphase überstanden und sich in den letzten Minuten stabilisiert.
28'
Der Versuch eines langen Balls in Richtung Gordon misslingt und rollt ins Toraus.
27'
Die Magpies leisten sich immer wieder Ungenauigkeiten und einfache Fehlpässe. Das Mittelfeld gehört bisher den Italienern.
26'
Tomori geht gegen Murphy mit vollem Einsatz in den Zweikampf und stoppt damit den Lauf des Torjägers.
24'
Milan lässt den Ball in den eigenen Reihen laufen und sucht nach Lücken.
22'
Die Gäste sind in dieser Anfangsphase noch nicht angekommen. Die Rossoneri ist klar überlegen, könnte auch schon mit mehr als einem Tor führen.
21'
Ein strammer Schuss von Loftus-Cheek aus halbrechter Position fliegt drüber.
19'
Die folgende Ecke sorgt direkt wieder für Gefahr! Theo kommt im Fünfer völlig frei zum Kopfball, scheitert jedoch ebenfalls am Keeper der Magpies.
18'
Schärs Klärungsversuch landet im Rückraum bei Krunic, der einfach mal abzieht und Pope zur nächsten Parade zwingt.
15'
Und gleich die nächste Chance obendrauf: Rafael Leao kommt nach einer Hereingabe von rechts am langen Pfosten an die Kugel, kriegt diese aus spitzem Winkel aber nicht aufs Tor.
15'
Milan erhöht den Druck! Erneut ist Pope gefordert, diesmal pariert er aus kurzer Distanz gegen Giroud.
13'
Doppelchance für die Rossoneri! Pobega zieht aus der zweiten Reihe ab und zwingt Pope mit einem druckvollen Schuss zu einer Parade. Im Anschluss kommt Chukwueze bei Rafael Leaos Flanke zum Kopfball, doch erneut hält der Keeper der Magpies.
12'
Longstaff kann Theo nur mit einem Foul stoppen, kommt aber nochmal ohne Verwarnung davon.
9'
Ein Mailänder Angriff läuft über Loftus-Cheek. Der Mittelfeldmann schickt Chukwueze auf seiner rechten Seite, doch der Neuzugang von Villareal stand im Abseits.
7'
Tonali dringt links bis zur Grundlinie durch, wird dann aber zurückgepfiffen. Der Grund: Die Kugel war im Toraus.
6'
Eine erste Hereingabe der Gäste segelt in den Sechzehner - geklärt.
5'
Milan mit dem ersten Abschluss der Partie: Rafael Leao probiert es einfach mal aus der Distanz, Pope hat den zentralen Versuch sicher.
3'
Newcastle presst bei Mailänder Ballbesitz früh und greift schon in der gegnerischen Hälfte an.
1'
Rafael Leao
Der Ball rollt im Giuseppe Meazza!
Anpfiff
18:29 Uhr
Interessant aus Bundesliga-Sicht: Isak, 2017 bis 2019 beim BVB unter Vertrag, steht genauso in der Startelf wie der Ex-Hoffenheimer Schär.
18:24 Uhr
Milan vs. Newcastle
Mit Tonali beginnt bei Newcastle heute ein Spieler, der die Italiener aus den vergangenen Jahren nur zu gut kennt. Zwischen 2020 und 2023 stand der 23-Jährige bei Milan unter Vertrag.
18:16 Uhr
Am Wochenende musste Milan im Stadtderby gegen Inter eine bittere 1:5-Niederlage einstecken. Eine Enttäuschung, auch für Trainer Stefano Pioli, der seine Startformation auf drei Positionen verändert. Tomori rückt für Kjaer neben den deutschen Nationalspieler Thiaw in die Innenverteidigung. Außerdem kommen Chukwueze und Pobega für Pulisic und Reijnders.
18:04 Uhr
In der vergangenen Saison schafften es die Mailänder bis ins Halbfinale, mussten sich damals im Stadtderby gegen Inter allerdings geschlagen geben. Ganz anders die Magpies, die überhaupt das erste mal seit der Saison 2002/03 in der Königsklasse dabei sind.
18:03 Uhr
Die Gruppe F ist mit Borussia Dortmund, Paris St. Germain, der AC Mailand und Newcastle mit absoluten Top-Teams gespickt. Während sich Milan und die Engländer bereits am frühen Abend duellieren, treffen der BVB und PSG um 21 Uhr aufeinander.
17:31 Uhr
Giuseppe-Meazza-Stadion
Die Champions League ist zurück: Zum Auftakt der Gruppenphase wird es in der Dortmunder Hammer-Gruppe F direkt ernst: Die AC Mailand empfängt Newcastle United. Anpfiff im Giuseppe Meazza ist um 18.45 Uhr.

Tabelle - Gruppe F

Platz Verein Spiele Diff. Pkt.
1 Paris St. Germain Paris SG 1 2 3
2 AC Mailand Milan 1 0 1
Newcastle United Newcastle 1 0 1
4 Borussia Dortmund Dortmund 1 -2 0
Tabelle Vorrunde, 1. Spieltag

Statistiken

25
Torschüsse
6
404
gespielte Pässe
377
84%
Passquote
85%
52%
Ballbesitz
48%
Alle Spieldaten

Aufstellung

Maignan - Calabria , Thiaw, Tomori, Theo - Loftus-Cheek , Krunic , Pobega - Samu Chukwueze , Giroud , Rafael Leao

Einwechslungen:
46. Florenzi für Calabria
61. Pulisic für Samu Chukwueze
61. Reijnders für Pobega
72. Musah für Loftus-Cheek
81. Sportiello für Maignan

Reservebank:
Mirante (Tor), Bartesaghi, Kjaer, Adli, Jovic, Okafor

Trainer:
Pioli

Pope - Trippier, Schär , Botman, Burn - S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali - J. Murphy , Isak , Gordon

Einwechslungen:
63. Wilson für J. Murphy
63. Almiron für Gordon
72. Anderson für Tonali
90. +1Barnes für Isak

Reservebank:
Harris (Tor), Karius (Tor), Dummett, Hall, Lascelles, Livramento, Targett, Miley

Trainer:
Howe

Taktische Aufstellung

