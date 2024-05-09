MIL
NEW
|Platz
|Verein
|Spiele
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|—
|1
|Paris SG
|1
|2
|3
|—
|2
|Milan
|1
|0
|1
|—
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Dortmund
|1
|-2
|0
Maignan - Calabria , Thiaw, Tomori, Theo - Loftus-Cheek , Krunic , Pobega - Samu Chukwueze , Giroud , Rafael Leao
Einwechslungen:
46. Florenzi für Calabria
61. Pulisic für Samu Chukwueze
61. Reijnders für Pobega
72. Musah für Loftus-Cheek
81. Sportiello für Maignan
Reservebank:
Mirante (Tor), Bartesaghi, Kjaer, Adli, Jovic, Okafor
Trainer:
Pioli
Pope - Trippier, Schär , Botman, Burn - S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali - J. Murphy , Isak , Gordon
Einwechslungen:
63. Wilson für J. Murphy
63. Almiron für Gordon
72. Anderson für Tonali
90. +1Barnes für Isak
Reservebank:
Harris (Tor), Karius (Tor), Dummett, Hall, Lascelles, Livramento, Targett, Miley
Trainer:
Howe