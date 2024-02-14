74
LAZ
FCB
Provedel - Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj - Cataldi, Guendouzi, Luis Alberto - Isaksen, Immobile , Felipe Anderson
Einwechslungen:
60. Lazzari für Hysaj
Reservebank:
Magro (Tor), Sepe (Tor), Casale, Patric, Kamada, Castellanos, Pedro
Trainer:
Sarri
Neuer - Mazraoui, Upamecano , M.-J. Kim, Guerreiro - Goretzka , Kimmich , L. Sané, T. Müller, Musiala - Kane
Einwechslungen:
73. de Ligt für Goretzka
Reservebank:
Schmitt (Tor), Ulreich (Tor), Boey, Dier, Pavlovic, Zaragoza, Choupo-Moting, Tel
Trainer:
Tuchel