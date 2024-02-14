Champions League

Champions League Liveticker

Paris SG
PSG
2
:
0
0
:
0
San Sebastian
SEB
73'
Lazio
LAZ
1
:
0
0
:
0
Bayern
FCB
74'
Zur Live-Konferenz
Champions League 2023/24, Achtelfinale
Lazio Rom
Lazio
Italien
1
:
0
0
:
0
Bayern München
Bayern
Deutschland

74

22:16 - 60. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
Lazzari
für Hysaj
Lazio

22:23 - 67. Spielminute

Rote Karte (Bayern)
Upamecano
Bayern

22:24 - 68. Spielminute

Gelbe Karte (Bayern)
Kimmich
Bayern

22:25 - 69. Spielminute

Tor 1:0
Immobile
Foulelfmeter,
Rechtsschuss
Vorbereitung Isaksen
Lazio

22:29 - 73. Spielminute

Spielerwechsel
de Ligt
für Goretzka
Bayern

LAZ

FCB

Immobile Immobile (Elfmeter)
Rechtsschuss, Isaksen
69'
1
:
0
73'
Matthijs de Ligt
Leon Goretzka
Spielerwechsel (Bayern)
de Ligt kommt für Goretzka
72'
Mazraoui und Müller sind rechts im Zusammenspiel, von hinten kommt Musiala mit Tempo und bekommt das Zuspiel rechts im Strafraum. Der Schussversuch aus spitzem Winkel wird zur Ecke abgefälscht.
70'
Wie reagieren die Bayern auf den Rückstand? De Ligt macht sich außen für eine Einwechslung bereit.
69'
Ciro Immobile 1:0 Tor für Lazio
Immobile (Foulelfmeter,
Rechtsschuss, Isaksen)
Immobile tritt an und schiebt die Kugel ins rechte untere Eck, Neuer springt ins andere - Lazio führt!
68'
Joshua Kimmich Gelbe Karte (Bayern)
Kimmich
Kimmich beschwert sich - zu vehement.
67'
Dayot Upamecano Rote Karte (Bayern)
Upamecano (rohes Spiel)
Upamecano muss für sein Einsteigen sogar vom Platz!
67'
Foulelfmeter für Lazio
Nach einem langen Lauf von Felipe Anderson geht Immobile ins Dribbling und gibt im Strafraum nach rechts ab zu Isaksen, der von Upamecano mit offener Sohle auf dem Knöchel getroffen wird. Der Däne hatte noch abgeschlossen und wird dann getroffen - es gibt Elfmeter!
65'
Musiala taucht links im Strafraum auf, nach dem Querpass trifft Mazraoui am Fünfer nur Guendouzi und nicht den Ball - Freistoß für Lazio.
62'
Sané verlängert eine Müller-Halbfeldflanke nur aus dem Strafraum heraus. Guerreiro kann von links auch keine Gefahr heraufbeschwören.
61'
Die Fehler der Münchner häufen sich. Kane leistet sich im Mittelfeld gleich zwei Abspielfehler in kurzer Zeit, Lazio kann aber keine Gefahr entwickeln.
60'
Manuel Lazzari
Elseid Hysaj
Spielerwechsel (Lazio)
Lazzari kommt für Hysaj
Trotz Eisspray geht es nicht weiter beim linken Außenverteidiger.
59'
Hysaj liegt am Boden und schlägt die Hände vor das Gesicht, er hat nach einem Zweikampf mit Müller Probleme am rechten Knöchel - es bahnt sich der erste Wechsel der Partie an. Das medizinische Personal versucht es nochmal mit ordentlich Eisspray.
58'
Müller wird rechts geschickt und haut die Kugel einen Meter vor der Torauslinie hoch in die Mitte. Kane kann die sich stark senkende Kugel nicht aufs Tor drücken, der Kopfball geht nur über den Kasten.
57'
Sanés Flanke von links rutscht ab und fliegt über den Strafraum hinweg - ins gegenüberlegende Seitenaus.
55'
Die Offensive der Münchner läuft einfach nicht rund, Sané rennt sich zum wiederholten Male fest. Lazio bleibt weiterhin dabei, es wird kompakt und konsequent verteidigt. Warum auch nicht, bislang geht es auf.
53'
Kimmichs Ecke bringt nichts ein, obwohl sich einige Bayernspieler als Knäuel gesammelt hatten und eingelaufen waren. Der Nachschussversuch von Mazraoui wird geblockt.
52'
Müllers Flankenversuch von rechts wird geblockt. Mazraoui macht die Szene aber wieder auf, am ersten Pfosten klärt Gila vor dem grätschenden Musiala auf Kosten einer Ecke.
51'
Die Bayern kontern über rechts, Sané spielt aber ganz schlecht auf die linke Seite - nämlich in den Rücken zu Musiala, so muss dieser abdrehen.
50'
Nach der ersten Ecke köpft Gila Kim an, deshalb gibt es gleich die nächste hinterher. Diese bringt dann aber keine Gefahr.
49'
Lazio kommt wieder, diesmal über links. Kim ist bei einem Pass in den Strafraum von Felipe Anderson dazwischen. Genau wie kurz danach als er zur Ecke klärt.
48'
Fast die Führung für Lazio! Nach einem Ballverlust von Upamecano schaltet Luis Alberto schnell und passt direkt vorne rein. Isaksen ist vor Neuer, scheitert aber am Keeper, der lange stehen bleibt und mit dem Fuß pariert.
47'
Die Bayern haben für den Moment etwas durchgetauscht. Sané kommt über die linke Seite, Müller über rechts und Musiala durchs Zentrum.
46'
Ohne Wechsel starten beide Teams in den zweiten Durchgang. Das heißt auch, dass es bei Kimmich nicht so schlimm war. Direkt kriegt er aber wieder was ab von Felipe Anderson, es geht aber weiter.
Anpfiff 2. Hälfte
45'
Luis Alberto
Während sich Kimmich im Mittelkreis noch den Knöchel hält ertönt der Pausenpfiff. Die Bayern spielen konzentriert, lassen wenig zu, tun sich in der Offensive allerdings mitunter noch schwer. Trotzdem gab es drei große Möglichkeiten, die aber allesamt das Gehäuse verfehlten.
Halbzeitpfiff
45' +1
Lazio erobert sich im Mittelfeld den Ball, Guendouzi nimmt Isaksen rechts mit und bekomm die Kugel wenig später zurück. Den Schuss blockt Kim am Fünfer.
45'
Die Bayern sind engagiert, aber offensiv klappt nicht alles - auch weil Lazio mit aller Leidenschaft verteidigt.
44'
Sanés Flanke von rechts ist total harmlos, genau wie Mazraouis Versuch wenige Sekunden später.
43'
Guendouzi nimmt halbrechts vor dem Sechzehner rechts Isaksen mit. Dieser lässt Guerreiro abtropfen, der Querpass geht aber in den Rücken von Immobile, der ihn so nicht verarbeiten kann.
42'
Lazio zeigt sich nun mal länger am Bayern-Strafraum - in die gefährliche Zone kommen die Hausherren aber nicht.
40'
Dicke Möglichkeit auf die Führung! Die Bayern spielen sich mit mehreren Ein-Kontakt-Pässen in den Strafraum. Goretzka legt am Elfmeterpunk noch etwas weiter nach links ab, wo Musiala etwas den Stand verliert und deshalb knapp drüber schießt.
39'
Nach einem Ballgewinn spielt sofort tief in den Strafraum zu Kane, dessen Querpass Guendouzi ganz ruhig zu Keeper Provedel spielt - dann geht die Fahne des Assistenten hoch: Kane stand bei Kimmichs Eroberung im Abseits.
38'
Isaksen ist einer der auffälligsten Römer. Der 22-jährige Däne zieht mit Tempo von rechts etwas weiter in die Mitte, den Abschluss setzt er aber einen guten halben Meter zu hoch an - drüber!
36'
Nächste Müller-Flanke, diesmal von rechts neben dem Strafraum, Kane touchiert die Hereingabe nur mit dem Scheitel. Musiala bringt die Kugel mit Ball am Fuß wieder in die gefährliche Zone, der Rückpass kurz vor dem Fünfer landet aber nicht bei Münchens Zentrumsstürmer.
35'
Müller hebt einen Ball von halbrechts Richtung Elfmeterpunkt, wo Kane lauert. Marusic ist aber vorher per Kopf da und klärt.
34'
Luis Alberto schlägt aus dem linken Halbfeld einen Ball einfach mal vorne rechts in den Strafraum. Dort ist Guerreiro gegen Isaksen aber aufmerksam, so muss der Däne abdrehen - und Lazio neu aufbauen.
32'
Eine Freistoß-Variante der Bayern saust knapp links am Tor vorbei. Kane läuft bei der Ausführung über den Ball, Goretzka passt zwei Meter quer zu Müller, der die Kugel für den anlaufenden Sané stoppt. Der Linksschuss fliegt nur Zentimeter neben den linken Pfosten.
30'
Musiala geht zentral am Strafraum ins Dribbling und wird von Gila robust, aber auch unfair gestoppt. Es gibt eine gute Freistoß-Position für die Bayern. Die Torentfernung beträgt 20 Meter.
29'
Leon Goretzka
Am Strafraum ist alles dicht, es gibt wenig durchkommen. Musiala dreht halblinks am Strafraum ab, legt in den Rückraum, dort hält Upamecano drauf - weit drüber.
28'
Mazraoui geht rechts in den Strafraum, gegen viele Verteidiger, bleibt aber hängen. Danach versucht sich Goretzka, auch er muss abdrehen - die Bayern bleiben vorne drauf, suchen die Lücke. Sané wähnt sie gefunden, sein Heber von rechts kommt in der Mitte aber nicht bei einem Gegenspieler an.
26'
Lazio lässt mittlerweile eigentlich gar nichts mehr zu - die Römer stehen sehr kompakt. Die Bayern tun sich in der Offensive schwer.
24'
Müller ist etwas zu früh gestartet und steht deshalb im Abseits.
22'
Luis Alberto zieht aus der Distanz ab - und das nicht schlecht! Der Ball streicht knapp über das Tor.
20'
Die Bayern spielen es in Strafraumnähe zu unsauber mit Sané und auch danach mit Goretzka. Mazraoui verhindert gegen Felipe Anderson mit einem Zweikampf einen Konter.
18'
Die Bayern schalten nach vorne um, links vor dem Strafraum will Musiala gegen Gila in den Strafraum, kommt aber im Laufduell mit ihm zu Fall. Schiedsrichter Francois Letexier zeigt sofort an: kein Foul, kein Elfmeter.
18'
Romagnoli kommt mit der Stirn an eine Ecke von Luis Alberto, der Kopfball ist aber genau auf Neuer.
15'
Sané läuft immer wieder rechts tief, passt dann aber unsauber in den Rückraum. Die Bayern bleiben aber dran, nach einer unsauber Klärung von Marusic schießt Kane an den Pfosten - es ist aber schon abgepfiffen, da Musiala Marusic geschoben hatte.
14'
Kane hebt zentral vor dem Strafraum die Kugel in diesen hinein, zu weit für Müller.
13'
In die Offensive kam Lazio bislang noch nicht wirklich, meist sind die Römer mit Räume zulaufen beschäftigt.
10'
Musiala ist links im Strafraum, braucht für den Abschluss etwas zu lange und wird so noch von Gila geblockt - es gibt eine Ecke. Diese köpft Marusic weg, den Abpraller empfängt Mazraoui, jagt ihn aber rechts vorbei.
9'
Der FC Bayern beginnt sehr konzentriert, der Ball läuft flüssig - in den Zweikämpfen sind die Römer aber da.
7'
Harry Kane
Kimmich verlagert aus dem Zentrum nach rechts zu Müller, der sofort in die Mitte passt. Dort kommt Kane nicht komplett perfekt an den Ball und lenkt ihn aus rund fünf Metern nur über das Tor - dennoch: Gute Möglichkeit!
6'
Luis Alberto chippt den Freistoß rechts in den Strafraum, die Bayern passen aber auf, genau wie bei der zweiten Welle.
5'
Isaksen dreht von rechts im Halbfeld etwas nach innen und wird dann von Goretzka regelwidrig gestoppt. Es gibt Freistoß für Lazio - die Torentfernung beträgt rund 25 Meter.
4'
Der FC Bayern versucht hier gleich, die Kontrolle zu übernehmen. Die Münchner führen den Ball, die Römer ziehen sich auf dem auffallend stark gewässerten Rasen etwas zurück.
2'
Erster Schuss der Bayern! Sané wird rechts geschickt, stoppt im Strafraum ein, hat den Kopf oben und passt in den Rückraum. Dort kommt Kimmich angelaufen und zieht von der Strafraumkante ab. Der Ball rauscht halbhoch knapp am Tor vorbei.
1'
Thomas Tuchel (li.) und Maurizio Sarri
Das Ball rollt im stimmungsvollen Olimpico! Geleitet wird die Partie vom französischen Gespann um Francois Letexier - als VAR unterstützt Jerome Brisard.
Anpfiff
20:55 Uhr
Bei Lazio gib es eine kurzfristige Änderung in der Startelf: Vecino kann doch nicht starten, so tut dies wieder Cataldi.
20:48 Uhr
"Es ist ein neuer Gegner, ein neuer Wettbewerb und ein K.-o.-Spiel", beschrieb Tuchel das nächste Highlight im Spielkalender der Bayern. Auch für Kapitän Neue sei das "das Gute, dass wir direkt wieder ein wichtiges Spiel haben". Jeder habe "den Hunger, eine bessere Leistung zu zeigen“, fügte der Keeper an. Im Olimpico rechnet Tuchel mit einem "sehr emotionalen Spiel", vor allem das Publikum werde eine Rolle spielen.
20:22 Uhr
Immobile steht bei den Römern natürlich wieder in der Startelf. Dorthin beordert Trainer Maurizio Sarri auch Vecino anstelle von Cataldi - es ist die einzige Änderung zum Ligaspiel. Ex-Frankfurter Kamada sitzt auf der Bank, Ex-Herthaner Guendouzi beginnt.
20:21 Uhr
Lazio glückte die Generalprobe bei Cagliari Calcio (3:1) nach zuvor drei Pflichtspielen ohne Sieg (zwei Niederlagen, ein Remis). Dort erzielte Ciro Immobile sein 200. Serie-A-Tor. Diese Marke erreichten in den letzten 45 Jahren nur Roberto Baggio, Antonio di Natale und Francesco Totti.
20:03 Uhr
Beim erneuten Aufeinandertreffen im Olimpico nimmt Thomas Tuchel drei Änderungen an seiner Startformation im Vergleich zum Leverkusen-Spiel vor: Guerreiro, Kimmich und Müller spielen anstelle von Boey, Dier und Pavlovic. Alle drei sitzen auf der Bank - wie auch Neuzugang Zaragoza.
19:59 Uhr
Stadio Olimpico
Bereits vor drei Jahren trafen sich Lazio Rom und der FC Bayern im Achtelfinale der Königsklasse. Im Hinspiel avancierte Musiala zum jüngsten CL-Torschützen der Münchner, die sich insgesamt mit 4:1 und 2:1 damals das Viertelfinal-Ticket sicherten.
19:44 Uhr
"Road to London 24"
Nach dem verlorenen Bundesliga-Gipfel in Leverkusen erwartet den FC Bayern in der Champions League die nächste knifflige Aufgabe. Bei Lazio Rom geht es für die Münchner darum, sich eine gute Ausgangslage fürs Achtelfinal-Rückspiel zu erarbeiten.

Liveanimation

Begegnungen

Paris SG
Paris SG
2
:
0
0
:
0
San Sebastian
San Sebastian
Lazio
Lazio
1
:
0
0
:
0
Bayern
Bayern

Statistiken

9
Torschüsse
11
350
gespielte Pässe
543
85%
Passquote
91%
39%
Ballbesitz
61%
Alle Spieldaten

Aufstellung

Provedel - Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj - Cataldi, Guendouzi, Luis Alberto - Isaksen, Immobile , Felipe Anderson

Einwechslungen:
60. Lazzari für Hysaj

Reservebank:
Magro (Tor), Sepe (Tor), Casale, Patric, Kamada, Castellanos, Pedro

Trainer:
Sarri

Neuer - Mazraoui, Upamecano , M.-J. Kim, Guerreiro - Goretzka , Kimmich , L. Sané, T. Müller, Musiala - Kane

Einwechslungen:
73. de Ligt für Goretzka

Reservebank:
Schmitt (Tor), Ulreich (Tor), Boey, Dier, Pavlovic, Zaragoza, Choupo-Moting, Tel

Trainer:
Tuchel

Taktische Aufstellung

Bilder

"Road to London 24" Thomas Müller
Stadio Olimpico +4 Ciro Immobile Alle Bilder