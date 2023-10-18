Bundesliga Österreich

Diese Teams begehen die meisten Fouls

Die härteste Mannschaft in Österreichs Bundesliga hat in den ersten zehn Spieltagen der Saison 2023/24 ganze 14,6 Fouls pro Partie begangen. Das fairste Team hingegen nur 8,6. Wir haben die gesamte Liste der Opta-Statistik. GEPA pictures

12. SCR Altach

14,6 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

11. Rapid Wien

13,1 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

10. LASK

12,9 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

9. Wolfsberger AC

12,6 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

8. Blau-Weiß Linz

12,5 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

7. Austria Klagenfurt

11,5 Fouls pro Spiel. FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

6. WSG Tirol

11,3 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

5. Austria Lustenau

11,1 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

4. Austria Wien

10,7 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

3. Sturm Graz

10,6 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures

2. Red Bull Salzburg

10,3 Fouls pro Spiel. FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

1. TSV Hartberg

8,6 Fouls pro Spiel. GEPA pictures