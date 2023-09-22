Grazer Heimniederlage

Die Sturm-Noten zum 1:2 gegen Sporting

Am Ende blieb eine tapfere Leistung von Sturm Graz gegen Sporting Lissabon unbelohnt. GEPA pictures

T: Kjell Scherpen

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: David Affengruber

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Gregory Wüthrich

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LV: Amadou Dante

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

DM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RZM: Stefan Hierländer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LZM: Alexander Prass

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

OM: Otar Kiteishvili

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

ST: William Böving

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Manprit Sarkaria

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

