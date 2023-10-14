Rangnick-Elf verpasst vorzeitige EM-Qualifikation

Die ÖFB-Noten zur Niederlage gegen Belgien

Die ÖFB-Noten zur Niederlage gegen Belgien

Die österreichische Nationalmannschaft musste sich Belgien am Freitag vor heimischem Publikum mit 2:3 geschlagen geben. Die Defensivreihe hatte im Wiener Ernst-Happel-Stadion mit großen Problemen zu kämpfen. Das schlägt sich auch in den kicker-Noten nieder. GEPA pictures

T: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Philipp Lienhart

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Kevin Danso

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LV: Maximilian Wöber

kicker-Note: 4,5 GEPA pictures

RM: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZM: Florian Grillitsch

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ZM: Xaver Schlager

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LM: Patrick Wimmer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ZOM: Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Manprit Sarkaria

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

Joker

Sasa Kalajdzic (65.), Samson Baidoo (65.), Muhammed Cham (65.), Alexander Prass (71.), Marcel Sabitzer (79., alle ohne Note) GEPA pictures