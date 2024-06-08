Viele Dreier, keine Ausreißer

Die ÖFB-Noten zum Unentschieden in der Schweiz

Österreichs Nationalteam kommt im letzten Test vor der Europameisterschaft mit einer durchschnittlichen Leistung zu einem Remis gegen die Schweiz. GEPA pictures

T: Heinz Lindner

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Flavius Daniliuc

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Philipp Lienhart

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: Gernot Trauner

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Phillipp Mwene

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RDM: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Romano Schmid

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

OM: Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LM: Florian Kainz

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Michael Gregoritsch

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

Die Joker

Stefan Posch (46., kicker-Note: 3,0), Florian Grillitsch (46., kicker-Note: 3,5), Patrick Wimmer (46., kicker-Note: 3,0), Maximilian Wöber (61.), Kevin Danso (61.), Matthias Seidl (76.) - alle ohne Note GEPA pictures