Die ÖFB-Noten zum Ein-Satz-Sieg gegen die Türkei

Gregoritsch sticht heraus
Triplepacker Michael Gregoritsch überragt bei Österreichs 6:1-Heimsieg gegen die Türkei mit der Topnote 1,0. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures
Alexander Prass (70.), Andreas Weimann, Maximilian Entrup, Patrick Wimmer (alle 82.), Muhammed Cham, Flavius Daniliuc (beide 88.) - alle zu kurz eingesetzt. GEPA pictures