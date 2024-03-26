Gregoritsch sticht heraus

Die ÖFB-Noten zum Ein-Satz-Sieg gegen die Türkei

Die ÖFB-Noten zum Kantersieg gegen die Türkei

Triplepacker Michael Gregoritsch überragt bei Österreichs 6:1-Heimsieg gegen die Türkei mit der Topnote 1,0. GEPA pictures

T: Alexander Schlager

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Stefan Posch

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Kevin Danso

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Maximilian Wöber

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Phillipp Mwene

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RDM: Nicolas Seiwald

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Xaver Schlager

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Konrad Laimer

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

OM: Christoph Baumgartner

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LM: Romano Schmid

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Michael Gregoritsch

kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt

Alexander Prass (70.), Andreas Weimann, Maximilian Entrup, Patrick Wimmer (alle 82.), Muhammed Cham, Flavius Daniliuc (beide 88.) - alle zu kurz eingesetzt. GEPA pictures