Europacup-Aus

Die Noten zur LASK-Heimniederlage gegen Toulouse

Nach dem 1:2 gegen Toulouse ist die Europacup-Reise des LASK zu Ende. Die Linzer kamen am Donnerstag nicht über eine durchschnittliche Leistung hinaus. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Philipp Ziereis

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Andres Andrade

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: Maksym Talovierov

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

RM: Filip Stojkovic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RZM: Ivan Ljubic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LZM: Sascha Horvath

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LM: George Bello

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

ZOM: Robert Zulj

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Marin Ljubicic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Moses Usor

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

Die Joker

Florian Flecker (70.), Thomas Goiginger (79.), Moussa Koné (88.), Elias Havel (89.) - allesamt ohne Note GEPA pictures

