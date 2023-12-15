Die Noten zur LASK-Heimniederlage gegen Toulouse

Europacup-Aus
Nach dem 1:2 gegen Toulouse ist die Europacup-Reise des LASK zu Ende. Die Linzer kamen am Donnerstag nicht über eine durchschnittliche Leistung hinaus. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
Florian Flecker (70.), Thomas Goiginger (79.), Moussa Koné (88.), Elias Havel (89.) - allesamt ohne Note GEPA pictures
