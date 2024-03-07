Jaros bester Grazer

Die Noten zu Sturms Heimniederlage gegen Lille

Trotz dreier Gegentore war Tormann Vitezslav Jaros bei Sturms 0:3-Niederlage gegen Lille der beste Mann auf Seiten der Grazer.

T: Vitezslav Jaros

kicker-Note: 2,5

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic

kicker-Note: 3,5

IV: David Affengruber

kicker-Note: 4,0

IV: Gregory Wüthrich

kicker-Note: 3,0

LV: David Schnegg

kicker-Note: 4,0

ZDM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic

kicker-Note: 3,5

ZDM: Dimitri Lavalee

kicker-Note: 3,5

RM: Manprit Sarkaria

kicker-Note: 4,0

ZM: Tomi Horvat

kicker-Note: 3,5

LM: Otar Kiteishvili

kicker-Note: 3,0

ST: Mika Biereth

kicker-Note: 4,5

Die Joker

William Böving (42., kicker-Note: 4,0), Stefan Hierländer (64.), Amady Camara (64.), Szymon Wlodarczyk (64.), Max Johnston (77.) - allesamt ohne Note