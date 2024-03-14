Grazer Achtungserfolg in Nordfrankreich

Die Noten zu Sturms Europacup-Aus in Lille

Ohne Topnoten, dafür mit einer soliden Mannschaftsleistung holt Sturm Graz im Conference-Achtelfinal-Rückspiel ein 1:1-Unentschieden in Lille. GEPA pictures

T: Vitezslav Jaros

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RV: Max Johnston

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Gregory Wüthrich

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Dimitri Lavalee

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Jusuf Gazibegovic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

ROM: Otar Kiteishvili

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

RDM: Stefan Hierländer

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Jon Gorenc Stankovic

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

LOM: Tomi Horvat

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Mika Biereth

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Szymon Wlodarczyk

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Alexander Prass

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

Eingewechselt (46.): Amady Camara

kicker-Note: 3,0; David Affengruber, William Böving und Niklas Geyrhofer zu kurz eingesetzt GEPA pictures