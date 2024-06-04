Viel Durchschnitt und drei Mann im Zweierbereich

Die Noten zu Österreichs Heimsieg gegen Serbien

T: Patrick Pentz

RV: Stefan Posch

RIV: Kevin Danso

LIV: Maximilian Wöber

LV: Alexander Prass

RDM: Nicolas Seiwald

LDM: Florian Grillitsch

RM: Romano Schmid

OM: Christoph Baumgartner

LM: Patrick Wimmer

ST: Marko Arnautovic

Die Joker

Konrad Laimer (43., kicker-Note: 3,0), Michael Gregoritsch (46., kicker-Note: 3,5), Philipp Lienhart (61.), Marco Grüll (61.), Andreas Weimann (61.), Leopold Querfeld (73.), Maximilian Entrup (78.) - alle ohne Note