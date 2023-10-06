Kein Spieler unter 3,0

Die LASK-Noten zur Niederlage in Toulouse

Der LASK kassierte in Toulouse eine vermeidbare 0:1-Niederlage. Gegen den französischen Pokalsieger wusste kein Spieler vollumfänglich zu überzeugen. Das schlägt sich auch in den Noten nieder. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal 

kicker-Note: 3,0 IMAGO/PanoramiC

RIV: Philipp Ziereis

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

IV: Andres Andrade

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LIV: Maksym Talovierov

kicker-Note: 3,0 IMAGO/PanoramiC

RM: Florian Flecker

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

RZM: Branko Jovicic 

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LZM: Ivan Ljubic

kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures

LM: George Bello

kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures

RA: Marin Ljubicic

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Robert Zulj

kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures

LA: Moses Usor

kicker-Note: 5,0 GEPA pictures

Joker

Elias Havel (59., kicker-Note: 4,0), Ebrima Darboe (69.), Moussa Koné (69.), Ibrahim Mustapha (88.), Sanoussy Ba (88., alle ohne Note) GEPA pictures

