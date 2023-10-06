Die LASK-Noten zur Niederlage in Toulouse

Kein Spieler unter 3,0
Der LASK kassierte in Toulouse eine vermeidbare 0:1-Niederlage. Gegen den französischen Pokalsieger wusste kein Spieler vollumfänglich zu überzeugen. Das schlägt sich auch in den Noten nieder. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 IMAGO/PanoramiC
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 IMAGO/PanoramiC
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 3,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 4,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 5,0 GEPA pictures
Elias Havel (59., kicker-Note: 4,0), Ebrima Darboe (69.), Moussa Koné (69.), Ibrahim Mustapha (88.), Sanoussy Ba (88., alle ohne Note) GEPA pictures
