Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 31. Spieltags

Der Wolfsberger AC und Red Bull Salzburg stellen je drei Spieler in der kicker-Elf des 31. Spieltags. Für einen gab es sogar die Topnote. GEPA pictures

T: Domenik Schierl (Austria Lustenau)

kicker-Note: 2,0

RIV: Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5

ZIV: Simon Piesinger (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0

LIV: Nenad Cvetkovic (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,5

ZDM: Samson Tijani (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0

RM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5

LM: Florian Flecker (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5

ZOM: Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 1,5

RS: Karim Konaté (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,0

MS: Fally Mayulu (SK Rapid)

kicker-Note: 2,5

LS: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,5