Die kicker-Elf des 31. Spieltags

Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24
Der Wolfsberger AC und Red Bull Salzburg stellen je drei Spieler in der kicker-Elf des 31. Spieltags. Für einen gab es sogar die Topnote. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures