Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 28. Spieltags

Klagenfurts Andy Irving war mit einem glatten Einser der Musterschüler des 28. Spieltags. Insgesamt finden sich vier Salzburg-Bezwinger in unserer Elf der Runde. APA/GEPA pictures

T: Lukas Gütlbauer (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Jusuf Gazibegovic (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 APA/Georg Hochmuth

RIV: Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Nicolas Wimmer (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LV: Till Schumacher (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

DM: Max Besuschkow (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RM: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ROM: Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LOM: Andy Irving (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

ST: Ronivaldo (Blau-Weiß Linz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures