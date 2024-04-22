Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 27. Spieltags

Vier Austrianer und zwei Salzburger Offensivzauberer bilden das Gerüst der Elf des 27. Spieltags in der österreichischen Bundesliga. GEPA pictures, FC Red Bull Salzburg

T: Christian Früchtl (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: David Affengruber (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Lucas Galvão (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RM: Jürgen Heil (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RZM: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LZM: Mamadou Sangaré (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LM: Ben Bobzien (Austria Lustenau)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RA: Andreas Gruber (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures

MS: Karim Konaté (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LA: Dominik Fitz (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures