Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 22. Spieltags

Mit einer Elf des Tages ohne Topnoten ging der Grunddurchgang der Saison 2023/24 in der österreichischen Bundesliga zu Ende. GEPA pictures, FC Red Bull Salzburg

T: Domenik Schierl (Austria Lustenau)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RV: Johannes Handl (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Thorsten Mahrer (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LV: Darijo Grujcic (Austria Lustenau)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ROM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RDM: Vesel Demaku (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Christopher Wernitznig (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LOM: Dominik Fitz (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Fernando (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

ST: Donis Avdijaj (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures