Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 17. Spieltags

Die letzte Runde vor der Winterpause bringt eine gut durchgemischte Elf des Tages. GEPA pictures, FC Red Bull Salzburg

T: Dejan Stojanovic (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Filip Stojkovic (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Christian Hofer - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LIV: Kamil Piatkowski (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,5 Christian Hofer - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LV: David Schnegg (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

DM: Mamadou Sangare (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RZM: Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LZM: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Christian Hofer - FC Red Bull Salzburg

OM: Robert Zulj (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Ruben Providence (TSV Hartberg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Nik Prelec (WSG Tirol)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures