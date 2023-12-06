Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 16. Spieltags

Die kicker-Elf des 16. Spieltags

Mit zwei Tagen Verspätung ging die 16. Runde der österreichischen Bundesliga zu Ende. Die Elf des Spieltags stellt sich diesmal ohne herausragende Noten auf. GEPA pictures

T: Nicolas Schmid (Blau-Weiß Linz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RV: Neraysho Kasanwirjo (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RIV: Johannes Handl (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Lukas Gugganig (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LV: Amar Dedic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Fabian Weirather - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RDM: Mike-Steven Bähre (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LDM: Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ROM: Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LOM: Oscar Gloukh (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,0 Andreas Schaad - FC Red Bull Salzburg

ST: Gustavo Santos (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ST: Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures