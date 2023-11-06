Die kicker-Elf des 13. Spieltags

Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24
Der LASK und der Wolfsberger AC stellen das Gros der Elf des 13. Spieltags. Topnote inklusive. GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg
kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures
kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures