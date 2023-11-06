Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 13. Spieltags

Die kicker-Elf des 13. Spieltags

Der LASK und der Wolfsberger AC stellen das Gros der Elf des 13. Spieltags. Topnote inklusive. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Marvin Martins (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 2,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

LIV: Maksym Talovierov (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RM: Filip Stojkovic (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RZM: Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LZM: Sascha Horvath (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

kicker-Note: 1,5 Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg

RA: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures

MS: Mohamed Bamba (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures

LA: Augustine Boakye (Wolfsberger AC)

kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures