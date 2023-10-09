Bundesliga Österreich 2023/24

Die kicker-Elf des 10. Spieltags

Nachdem am vorangegangenen Spieltag die Defensivreihen geglänzt hatten, gab es in Runde zehn das eine oder andere Offensivspektakel zu bestaunen. GEPA pictures

T: Tobias Lawal (LASK)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RIV: Johannes Handl (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ZIV: Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

LIV: Lukas Gugganig (SCR Altach)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

ZM: Andy Irving (Austria Klagenfurt)

kicker-Note: 2,5 GEPA pictures

RM: Nicolas Kühn (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

RZM: Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LZM: Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

LM: Dominik Fitz (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 2,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Andreas Gruber (Austria Wien)

kicker-Note: 1,0 GEPA pictures

ST: Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien)

kicker-Note: 1,5 GEPA pictures