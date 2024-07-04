kicker Österreich mittendrin, statt nur dabei

Die besten Impressionen vom Hobbyturnier des USC Perchtoldsdorf

Die besten Impressionen vom Hobbyturnier des USC Perchtoldsdorf

Sommer, Samstag, 35 Grad. Was macht das Team von kicker Österreich, wenn es gerade nicht über Fußball schreibt? Richtig: Man geht selbst auf den Platz und spielt! USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf

USC Perchtoldsdorf