Die Ausfälle

1. Etappe
Enric Mas (Movistar) - Aufgabe
2. Etappe
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) - nicht am Start
5. Etappe
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - nicht am Start
Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny) - nicht am Start
8. Etappe
Mark Cavendisch (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - Aufgabe
Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) - Aufgabe
9. Etappe
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - nicht am Start
12. Etappe
Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) - Nicht am Start
David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - Aufgabe
13. Etappe
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) - Aufgabe