Die Ausfälle der Tour de France

Alle ausgeschiedenen Fahrer im Überblick

Die Ausfälle

Einige Fahrer mussten die Frankreich-Rundfahrt bereits aufgeben. Unter anderem endete die Rekordjagd von Mark Cavendish nach einem Sturz auf der 8. Etappe. Alle Ausfälle in der Übersicht.

Mark Cavendish sitzt nach seinem Sturz auf dem Asphalt - der Blick geht ins Leere.

Mark Cavendish sitzt nach seinem Sturz auf dem Asphalt - der Blick geht ins Leere. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Etappe

Enric Mas (Movistar) - Aufgabe

2. Etappe

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) - nicht am Start

5. Etappe

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - nicht am Start
Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny) - nicht am Start

8. Etappe

Mark Cavendisch (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - Aufgabe
Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) - Aufgabe

9. Etappe

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - nicht am Start

12. Etappe

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) - Nicht am Start
David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan Team) - Aufgabe

13. Etappe

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) - Aufgabe

