Sportfoto des Jahres 2023

Ausgewählte Einsendungen in der Kategorie "Unsere Amateure. Echte Profis"

Hängepartie

Fotograf: Sascha Fromm Sascha Fromm

Team-Arbeit

Fotograf: Markus Gilliar Markus Gilliar/GES

Gemeinsam gegen Gewalt

Fotograf: Heiko Becker Heiko Becker

Wut

Fotograf: Karina Heßland-Wissel Karina Hessland-Wissel

Schwergewichte

Fotograf: Lars Baron Lars Baron/Getty Images

Matchplan

Fotograf: Jörg Lühn Jörg Lühn

Harter Einsatz

Fotograf: Markus Tischler Markus Tischler

Maurerdekoltee XXL

Fotograf: Moritz Müller Moritz Müller

Profis von morgen

Fotograf: Michael Schwartz Michael Schwartz/MSSP

Elfmeter-Krimi

Fotograf: Tom Weller Tom Weller

Schneegestöber

Fotograf: Ralf A. Schäuble Ralf A. Schäuble

Disziplin

Fotograf: Robert Michael Robert Michael/picture-alliance

Adliger Salto

Fotograf: Michael Schwartz Michael Schwartz/MSSP

Freud und Leid

Fotograf: Tom Weller Tom Weller

Humba unter dem Dach des ewigen Rivalen

Fotograf: Steffie Wunderl Steffie Wunderl/Beautiful Sports