Ausgewählte Einsendungen in der Kategorie "Unsere Amateure. Echte Profis"

Sportfoto des Jahres 2023
Fotograf: Sascha Fromm Sascha Fromm
Fotograf: Markus Gilliar Markus Gilliar/GES
Fotograf: Heiko Becker Heiko Becker
Fotograf: Karina Heßland-Wissel Karina Hessland-Wissel
Fotograf: Lars Baron Lars Baron/Getty Images
Fotograf: Jörg Lühn Jörg Lühn
Fotograf: Markus Tischler Markus Tischler
Fotograf: Moritz Müller Moritz Müller
Fotograf: Michael Schwartz Michael Schwartz/MSSP
Fotograf: Tom Weller Tom Weller
Fotograf: Ralf A. Schäuble Ralf A. Schäuble
Fotograf: Robert Michael Robert Michael/picture-alliance
Fotograf: Michael Schwartz Michael Schwartz/MSSP
Fotograf: Tom Weller Tom Weller
Fotograf: Steffie Wunderl Steffie Wunderl/Beautiful Sports