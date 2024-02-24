7
ARS
NEW
|Platz
|Verein
|Spiele
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|—
|2
|ManCity
|26
|33
|59
|—
|3
|Arsenal
|26
|36
|56
|—
|4
|Villa
|26
|21
|52
|—
|7
|Brighton
|26
|8
|39
|—
|8
|Newcastle
|26
|12
|38
|—
|9
|West Ham
|25
|-8
|36
Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior - Ödegaard, Jorginho, Rice - Saka, Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli
Reservebank:
Ramsdale (Tor), Cedric, Elneny, Fabio Vieira, Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard
Trainer:
Arteta
Karius - Trippier, Schär, Botman, Livramento - S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley - Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Reservebank:
Gillespie (Tor), Burn, Hall, Krafth, Lascelles, J. Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, Barnes
Trainer:
Howe