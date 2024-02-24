Manchester City hat ihre Partie in Bournemouth am Abend mit 1:0 gewonnen und bleibt somit ebenso wie die Reds sicher vor den Gunners. Im Vergleich zum bitteren 0:1 in Porto unter der Woche nimmt Mikel Arteta nur eine Änderung vor: Jorginho ersetzt Trossard, Havertz rückt dafür in die Spitze. Gabriel Jesus ist derweil nach seiner Knieverletzung, die er sich Ende Januar zuzog, wieder zurück.