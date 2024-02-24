Premier League

Premier League Liveticker

Premier League 2023/24, 26. Spieltag
FC Arsenal
Arsenal
3. Platz
0
:
0
-
:
-
Newcastle United
Newcastle
8. Platz

7

ARS

NEW

2'
White verlängert die zweite Ecke am kurzen Pfosten. Der Ball fällt Saliba im Fünfmeterraum vor die Füße, der unter Bedrängnis allerdings nicht zum Abschluss kommt. Sakas anschließender Versuch aus der zweiten Reihe segelt deutlich drüber.
1'
Keine 20 Sekunden sind gespielt, da holt Gabriel Martinelli schon die erste Ecke raus. Rice Flanke wird zunächst geklärt, im zweiten Anlauf gibt es Eckball Nummer zwei.
Anpfiff
20:34 Uhr
Die Gäste aus Newcastle laufen derweil weiterhin den internationalen Plätzen hinterher. Immerhin: Zuletzt blieb man in fünf Pflichtspielen in Folge ungeschlagen. Im Vergleich zum 2:2 gegen Bournemouth tauscht Eddie Howe dreimal aus: Torwart Dubravka fehlt erkrankt und wird von Karius ersetzt, außerdem rücken Livramento und Isak für Burn und Barnes (beide Bank) ins Spiel.
20:28 Uhr
Manchester City hat ihre Partie in Bournemouth am Abend mit 1:0 gewonnen und bleibt somit ebenso wie die Reds sicher vor den Gunners. Im Vergleich zum bitteren 0:1 in Porto unter der Woche nimmt Mikel Arteta nur eine Änderung vor: Jorginho ersetzt Trossard, Havertz rückt dafür in die Spitze. Gabriel Jesus ist derweil nach seiner Knieverletzung, die er sich Ende Januar zuzog, wieder zurück.
19:59 Uhr
Nach dem späten Dämpfer im Achtelfinal-Hinspiel der Champions League in Porto (0:1) steht für den FC Arsenal wieder der Meisterschaftskampf in der heimischen Premier League an. Mit einem Sieg über Newcastle könnten die Gunners auf zwei Punkte an Spitzenreiter Liverpool ranrücken.

Liveanimation

Tabelle

Platz Verein Spiele Diff. Pkt.
2 Manchester City ManCity 26 33 59
3 FC Arsenal Arsenal 26 36 56
4 Aston Villa Villa 26 21 52
7 Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton 26 8 39
8 Newcastle United Newcastle 26 12 38
9 West Ham United West Ham 25 -8 36
Tabelle 26. Spieltag

Begegnungen

Arsenal
Arsenal
0
:
0
-
:
-
Newcastle
Newcastle

Statistiken

2
Torschüsse
0
22
gespielte Pässe
18
86%
Passquote
72%
59%
Ballbesitz
41%
Alle Spieldaten

Aufstellung

Raya - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior - Ödegaard, Jorginho, Rice - Saka, Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Reservebank:
Ramsdale (Tor), Cedric, Elneny, Fabio Vieira, Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

Trainer:
Arteta

Karius - Trippier, Schär, Botman, Livramento - S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley - Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Reservebank:
Gillespie (Tor), Burn, Hall, Krafth, Lascelles, J. Murphy, Ritchie, Willock, Barnes

Trainer:
Howe

Taktische Aufstellung