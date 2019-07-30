News
Live
kicker.tv
Games
Shop
Abo
Login
Fussball
Eishockey
Basketball
Handball
Motorsport
Tennis
Wintersport
Olympia
NFL
Rad
eSport
Mehr Sport
News
Live
kicker.tv
Games
Shop
Abo
Login
Fußball
Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga
3. Liga
Regionalliga
Amateure
DFB-Pokal
Int. Fußball
Champions League
Europa League
Nationalelf
WM
EM
Nations League
Frauen
U 21
Junioren
weiterer Sport
Eishockey
Basketball
Handball
Motorsport
Tennis
Wintersport
Olympia
NFL
Rad
eSport
Mehr Sport
Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga
3. Liga
Regionalliga
Amateure
DFB-Pokal
Int. Fußball
Champions League
Europa League
Nationalelf
WM
EM
Nations League
Frauen
U 21
Junioren
Regionalliga
Regionalliga Nordost
Spieltag
Spieltag
Tabelle
Statistiken
Tabellenrechner
Vereine
Historie
Regionalliga Nordost
Liveticker
Regionalliga Nordost 2019/20, 2. Spieltag
Hertha BSC II
Hertha II
-
:
-
-
:
-
Energie Cottbus
Cottbus
Info
Direktvergleich
Info
Direktvergleich
Tabelle
Platz
Verein
Spiele
Diff.
Pkt.
—
2
BFC Dynamo
1
2
3
—
Cottbus
1
2
3
—
Halberstadt
1
2
3
—
10
Wa. Nordhausen
1
0
1
—
12
Hertha II
1
-1
0
—
13
Auerbach
1
-1
0
Tabelle 2. Spieltag