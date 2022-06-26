kicker.tv

Freundschaftsspiel - Highlights 26.06.2022

21 Tore! Mainz 05 gnadenlos gegen Oberligist Kiedrich

12:29Der Kreisoberligist 1. FC Kiedrich empfängt vor 2500 Fans den 1. FSV Mainz 05. Für den Bundesligisten ist es der erste Test in der noch frischen Vorbereitung. Mit einem gnadenlosen 21:0 zeigt sich der hohe Klassenunterschied.

Die neuesten Videos

Deutscher Fußball

Freundschaftsspiel - Highlights 12:29 1. FC Kiedrich 0:21 1. FSV Mainz 05

Freundschaftsspiel - Highlights

21 Tore! Mainz 05 gnadenlos gegen Oberligist Kiedrich
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 3:20

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Ein "glücklicher" Breitenreiter möchte den "maximalen Erfolg"
"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN 1:28

"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN

Götze zum WM-Tor 2014: "... dann ist alles nur noch passiert"
"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN 1:45

"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN

"Habe mich an Mario orientiert": Schürrle über Götzes Professionalität
"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN 2:00

"Being Mario Götze" - Doku by DAZN

"Weil er alles richtig macht": Löw und Co. über "Jahrhunderttalent" Götze
kicker.tv Stimme 5:21

kicker.tv Stimme

Schlüsselerlebnis Barcelona: Hinteregger erklärt sein Karriereende
Testspiel - Highlights 5:06 BSV SW Rehden 0:2 1. FC Magdeburg

Testspiel - Highlights

Ito eröffnet: Magdeburg gewinnt Test gegen Rehden
kicker.tv Hintergrund 2:08

kicker.tv Hintergrund

Europäischer Spitzenwert: Nkunku "macht das Besondere"

Internationaler Fußball

kicker.tv - Highlights 1:05

kicker.tv - Highlights

Messi wird 35: Seine besten Tore im Clasico
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:19

kicker.tv Hintergrund

Luka Jovic: Ist er Fiorentinas Ass im Ärmel?
kicker & DAZN - die Story 4:38

kicker & DAZN - die Story

Der Weg des Sebastien Haller: Früher "unförmig", jetzt "Ballermann"
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:38

kicker.tv Hintergrund

El Apache wird Trainer: Tevez übernimmt bei Rosario
kicker.tv 0:10

kicker.tv

Im Video: Arsenal-Neuzugang Turner verweigert Autogramm auf Spurs-Trikot
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 2:07

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Klose über seine neue Aufgabe, Ziele und das "Wir-Gefühl"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:10

kicker.tv Stimme

Rüdiger: "Real Madrid und sonst nichts"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:00

kicker.tv Stimme

Rüdiger erklärt: Darum wurde es Real Madrid

Nationalteams

kicker.tv Hintergrund 4:03

kicker.tv Hintergrund

"Nationalmannschaft über Verein": Maier, Förster und Helmer über ihre EM-Titel
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:23

kicker.tv Hintergrund

Deutschland dominiert Italien: Die Zahlen zum 5:2-Erfolg
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:29

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Flick lobt Neuer: "Absolute Weltklasse - auch mit Ball"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:28

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Flick nach positivem "Stresstest": "Stellschrauben drehen im September"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:58

kicker.tv Stimme

Neuer vor Italien-Spiel: "Das wäre ein Super-Abschluss"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 2:54

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Flick: "Ich hätte schon gedacht, dass wir weiter sind"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:26

kicker.tv Stimme

Kimmich: "Serge ist nicht nur auf dem Platz wichtig für mich"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:55

kicker.tv Stimme

Mané in der Bundesliga? Adeyemi fände es "super", trotz des "falschen Vereins"

3. Liga

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:44

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Unter 30 Metern ist langweilig: Die 3. Liga Saison-Top-10 mit Distanztoren en masse
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:57 VfL Osnabrück 1:5 1. FC Magdeburg

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Magdeburg lässt Osnabrücks Hoffnung auf Platz vier platzen
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:09 FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin 3:4 SV Meppen

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Sieben-Tore-Spektakel: Viktoria verabschiedet sich furios aus Liga drei
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:31 SC Freiburg II 1:1 1. FC Saarbrücken

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Erstes Drittligator im letzten Profi-Spiel: Flum krönt seinen Abschied
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:22 1860 München 6:3 Borussia Dortmund II

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

6:3-Spektakel in Giesing: 1860 qualifiziert sich für DFB-Pokal
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:42 SC Verl 1:1 MSV Duisburg

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Trotz Traum-Konter vom MSV: Verl feiert Klassenerhalt
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:44 Eintracht Braunschweig 0:1 FC Viktoria Köln

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Niederlage egal: Braunschweigs Aufstiegsfeier am letzten Spieltag
3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:40 FSV Zwickau 7:0 Würzburger Kickers

3. Liga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Wilde Schlussphase: Zwickau feiert Schützenfest gegen Würzburg

Amateure

Brandenburgliga 5:57

Brandenburgliga

Aufstieg perfekt: Bechmann schießt Frankfurt/Oder in die Oberliga
Aufstiegsrelegation Kreisliga C 9:05

Aufstiegsrelegation Kreisliga C

Sieben-Tore-Spektakel: Doppeltes Comeback von Darmstadt II
Sachsenliga Highlights 7:06

Sachsenliga Highlights

Meisterfeier in Freital: Wessely schießt SC zum Sieg gegen Pirna-Copitz
Aufstiegsrelegation Regionalliga Südwest 6:21 Eintracht Stadtallendorf 0:5 Eintracht Trier

Aufstiegsrelegation Regionalliga Südwest

Gnadenlose Eintracht: Trier schießt Stadtallendorf in der Relegation ab
Oberliga Niederrhein - Abstiegsrunde 7:24

Oberliga Niederrhein - Abstiegsrunde

Abstiegskrimi am Niederrhein: Distanztor sichert FSV Duisburg Klassenerhalt
A-Junioren-Hessenpokal 5:31

A-Junioren-Hessenpokal

Pokalsieg nach 30 Minuten: OFC U 19 nach Verletzungsschock Pokalsieger
Aktion Ehrenamt - "Club 100" 2:15

Aktion Ehrenamt - "Club 100"

Neuendorf: "Hier versammelt sich das Ehrenamt par excellence"
Hamburger Landespokal - Frauen 7:28

Hamburger Landespokal - Frauen

Fallrückzieher ebnet Pokalsieg: HSV-Frauen holen das Double

Frauen-Fußball

Stimme der Bundestrainerin 0:42

Stimme der Bundestrainerin

Zu wenig Frauen im Amt: Voss-Tecklenburg wünscht sich mehr Trainerinnen
Relegation Frauen, 2. Bundesliga - Highlights 5:47

Relegation Frauen, 2. Bundesliga - Highlights

Hamburger Relegationsdrama 2.0: Turbine Potsdam schießt sich in Liga 2
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

kicker.tv Stimme

Englands Trainerin Wiegman vor Heimturnier: "Ja, der Druck ist da"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:35

kicker.tv Stimme

"Diverse Partys gefeiert": Finalerfahrene Schult brennt aufs Pokalendspiel
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:06

Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Top10 - Saison 2021/22
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 1:37

Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport

Top5 - Woche 22
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:04 TSG Hoffenheim 3:3 SC Sand

Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport

TSG Hoffenheim - SC Sand (Highlights)
Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:51 VfL Wolfsburg 7:1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Frauen-Bundesliga - Highlights by MagentaSport

VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Highlights)

Basketball

NBA-Draft - Stimme 0:37

NBA-Draft - Stimme

"Ein unbezahlbarer Moment": Magic picken Banchero an erster Stelle
"Steph ist der GOAT" 1:49

"Steph ist der GOAT"

San Francisco steht Kopf bei Warriors-Parade
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 2:12

Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport

Harte Dunks und freche Pässe: Die Top-10-Aktionen zwischen Alba und Bayern
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 0:42

Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport

Finals-MVP: Johannes Thiemann
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 4:33 Bayern München 81:96 Alba Berlin

Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport

Im Video: Entfesselte Berliner holen Meistertitel in München
Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport 3:52 Alba Berlin 60:90 Bayern München

Basketball - Highlights by MagentaSport

Bayern watscht Alba ab und erzwingt Spiel 4
kicker.tv Stimme 0:42

kicker.tv Stimme

Brown: "Ich habe noch viel zu lernen"
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 0:54

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Kerr: "Wir hatten einfach eine großartige Gruppe"

NFL

European League of Football - Highlights 7:40 Raiders Tirol 28:16 Berlin Thunder

European League of Football - Highlights

Raiders holen ersten Sieg gegen Berlin Thunder
European League of Football - Highlights 10:33 Vienna Vikings 42:13 Stuttgart Surge

European League of Football - Highlights

Die Serien halten: Vikings schlagen auch die Surge klar
European League of Football 6:35 Leipzig Kings 0:14 Hamburg Sea Devils

European League of Football

Defense der Hamburg Sea Devils dominiert bei den Leipzig Kings
European League of Football - Highlights 8:17 Barcelona Dragons 34:32 Cologne Centurions

European League of Football - Highlights

Trickspielzug überrascht Centurions: Barcelona bringt Köln erste Niederlage bei
European League of Football - Highlights 9:47 Hamburg Sea Devils 21:24 Barcelona Dragons

European League of Football - Highlights

Sea Devils kassieren knappe Niederlage gegen Barcelona
European League of Football - Highlights 8:14 Stuttgart Surge 25:28 Panthers Wroclaw

European League of Football - Highlights

Zwei Panthers-Touchdowns drehen Partie: Stuttgart verliert erneut
European League of Football - Highlights 8:22 Leipzig Kings 17:28 Rhein Fire

European League of Football - Highlights

92-Meter-Touchdown: Williams erläuft Rhein-Fire-Sieg gegen Leipzig
European League of Football - Highlights 9:10 Vienna Vikings 30:10 Frankfurt Galaxy

European League of Football - Highlights

Herausragende Leistung gegen Frankfurt: Vikings mit perfektem Saisonstart

Eishockey

kicker.tv Stimme 1:52

kicker.tv Stimme

"Überragend": Sturm und Avalanche nach 3:1-Serienführung kurz vor Stanley-Cup-Gewinn
kicker.tv Hintergrund 1:52

kicker.tv Hintergrund

Tampa Bay meldet sich zurück: Das war Spiel 3
kicker.tv Stimme 0:49

kicker.tv Stimme

Bednar feiert nach 7:0 “nahezu perfektes Spiel”
kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:01

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Lightning-Coach Cooper: "Das richtige Team hat gewonnen"
kicker.tv Stimme 1:31

kicker.tv Stimme

Sturm hoffnungsvoll vor Stanley-Cup-Finale: "Dass der Name auf den Cup kommt"
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:26 Finnland 4:3 Kanada

Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport

Drama pur im Schlussviertel: Finnland nach Verlängerung mit dem vierten WM-Titel
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 1:56

Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport

Söderholm: Lob für sein Team, Tadel für die Schiedsrichter
Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport 5:26 Deutschland 3:4 Schweiz

Eishockey-WM - Highlights by MagentaSport

Trotz Traumtor: DEB-Team unterliegt der Schweiz - und ist dennoch Zweiter

Wintersport

Biathlon, Weltcup in Kontiolahti 3:16

Biathlon, Weltcup in Kontiolahti

Herrmann holt auf: Deutsche Staffel wird Vierter
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

kicker.tv Stimme

"Gscheide Gaudi ghabt": Dreßen ist zurück auf der Skipiste

Handball

kicker.tv Trainerstimme 1:38

kicker.tv Trainerstimme

Jicha vor Barça: "Egal, ob wir nur noch acht Feldspieler haben"
"7Meter" - Das Handballmagazin 8:33

"7Meter" - Das Handballmagazin

Sellin zeigt den perfekten Kempa-Pass, Green seine "Traum-7"
"7-Meter" - Die Handballsendung 10:50

"7-Meter" - Die Handballsendung

Mitspieler anhand von Emojis erkennen? Klimpke und Weissgerber im Duell
"7Meter" - Die Handball-Sendung 14:09

"7Meter" - Die Handball-Sendung

Weltmeister Bitter legt seine Kniffe im Videostudium offen
"7Meter" - Die Handballsendung 12:13

"7Meter" - Die Handballsendung

Heymanns Top-3-Ligamomente, Wiedes "Traum-7", Lippenlesen "Karnevalsedition"
"DHBspotlight" 0:26

"DHBspotlight"

Kehrmann über Kempa: "Nicht nur im Beachhandball ein taktisches Mittel"
"DHBspotlight" 0:46

"DHBspotlight"

Gislasons "surreale" EM: "Das war völlig irre"
DHBspotlight 1:12

DHBspotlight

Gensheimer: "Es ist das Worst-Case-Szenario"

eSport

An Sternen mangelt es wohl nicht 2:02

An Sternen mangelt es wohl nicht

Die besten 5-Sterne-Skiller in FIFA 22
Patch 1.17 0:30

Patch 1.17

Gran Turismo 7 Update steht auf PS4 und PS5 bereit
kicker eSport Talk Highlights 5:45

kicker eSport Talk Highlights

Toxische Spieler: FIFA und eFootball im Vergleich
So setzt du die Gegner unter Druck 2:58

So setzt du die Gegner unter Druck

LoL: So geht der Split Push
Niederlande neuerdings im 3-5-2 6:25

Niederlande neuerdings im 3-5-2

FIFA 22: Mit frischer Oranje-Power zum WM-Titel?
Im VR-Modus aufs Podest 2:35

Im VR-Modus aufs Podest

F1 22: Mit Lance Stroll in VR durch Kanada
Mit Echtgeld-Einsatz zum Erfolg? 5:39

Mit Echtgeld-Einsatz zum Erfolg?

Pay to Win in eFootball 2022? "GP-Spieler sind besser"
Neue Spielzeit 0:53

Neue Spielzeit

Saison 7 von Rocket League - Gameplay-Trailer

Mehr Sport

European League of Football - Highlights 9:04 Cologne Centurions 12:48 Frankfurt Galaxy

European League of Football - Highlights

Keine Chance: Kölner Centurions gehen gegen Frankfurt Galaxy baden
European League of Football - Highlights 8:29 Istanbul Rams 0:49 Vienna Vikings

European League of Football - Highlights

49:0-Demontage: Wien fertigt Istanbul mit einem Shutout ab
kicker.tv Stimme 2:08

kicker.tv Stimme

Djokovic über Ausschluss russischer Athleten: "Das ist nicht fair"
Tennis - Highlights 1:31

Tennis - Highlights

Highlights: Tsitsipas gewinnt auf Mallorca
kicker.tv Stimme 0:30

kicker.tv Stimme

Kerber trotz Niederlage: "Habe es genossen"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:30

kicker.tv Stimme

Lisicki: "Fühle mich mehr wie die alte Sabine"
kicker.tv Stimme 0:56

kicker.tv Stimme

Fitzpatrick: "Es ist eine Underdog-Mentalität"
Tennis - Highlights 1:30

Tennis - Highlights

Berrettini schafft Titelverteidigung in London